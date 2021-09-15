Ghouls and Glow at Omaha zoo returns

It’s time to get costumes and candy bags ready as Ghouls and Glow returns to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-30.

This year guests will see dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches, sugar skulls with elements of nature, an eerie house, a mummy band and other friendly ghouls, according to a press release.

There will be a main lantern display featuring over 400 “larger than life” lanterns. Bats, vultures, spice and black cats will also help illuminate the trails throughout the zoo.

“Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will glisten along the zoo’s pathways, as well as a 14-foot-tall pumpkin tree and themed lighting and décor provided by the zoo’s holiday lighting partner, Holidynamics,” the release said.

Trick-or-treating takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. each night and guests should bring their own bags to collect candy.