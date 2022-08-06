Motorcycle racer-turned-stunt performer 'Scrub' Miller takes aim at fiery world record

As dusk settles over the expectant crowd at this month’s Bikes on the 100 Block, flames will roar to life along North 2nd Street in anticipation of Scotty “Scrub” Miller’s attempt at breaking the world record for riding a motorcycle through burning walls of wood, which, yes, is a real thing.

Miller, a Council Bluffs native, began riding motorcycles when he was 13, and he raced professionally until he injured his knee during an accident in 2019. After rehab, he switched to stunt work, which was easier on his knees, leaving racing in the dust.

“I’m very passionate about my riding and about my racing, and I’m glad that I can take this further than just the racing portion, and actually really show my talents and my abilities,” Miller said.

The current record for powering through fiery wooden walls on a motorcycle is held by San Diego native Vicki Golden, who in 2019 broke what had been a 12-year-old record on the tarmac of the San Bernardino International Airport.

At the time of her attempt, Golden was a 27-year-old three-time X Games gold medalist in Moto X Racing. She barreled through 13 wooden walls of flame; Miller is attempting to break through 15.

“When I saw (Golden) do that, I was like, ‘God, I could do that,’” said the 33-year-old Miller. “‘I feel like I could do that. I could definitely do that,’ but never had the opportunity or place or the resources to put it together.”

Enter Bobby Edwards, general manager of Council Bluffs-based Edwards Motorsports and sponsor of Bikes on the 100 Block.

“We always try to add a sense of Evel Knievel to the experience of Bikes on the 100 Block at least twice a year,” Edwards said.

At the August 2021 Bikes on the 100 Block, Miller jumped a Harley-Davidson motorcycle off of a freestyle ramp.

“Last year, Bobby approached me about asking me if it was possible to jump a Harley,” Miller said. “I didn’t know if that was even possible, but I agreed to it, and we ended up making it happen. Last year was the first time the Harley’s ever been jumped off a freestyle ramp.”

So when Miller spoke to Edwards about breaking the firewall record, “he was all for it,” Miller said.

Bikes on the 100 Block has brought nearly 5,000 people to West Broadway in previous months, according to Edwards. With Miller’s record-breaking attempt, he’s aiming to double that.

“(Bobby has) been awesome to me,” Miller said. “The whole Edwards crew has been really behind me on this journey. A lot of the stuff I do is because of Bobby, and because he trusts me enough to let me perform in front of 10,000 people.”

To prepare for the fiery stunt, Miller has been practicing ramming his bike — a 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 — through walls made of different types of wood “to see what wood burns best, and what wood is cost efficient,” he said.

“I kind of have to figure it out on my own,” Miller said. “It’s kind of a trial and error situation.”

The wooden boards will be doused in kerosene — “It burns really good, nice and big, with no smoke, no soot, no fumes” — and ignited remotely, like you see at a professional fireworks show.

The pyrotechnic company brought in to set up and supervise the stunt is Outlet Fireworks, from Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Owner John Masters will be the lead pyrotechnic operator.

Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James said that he doesn’t expect there to be much of a safety risk to the expected crowd. The street will be double-fenced to keep spectators away from the flames, and the fire department will have a fire suppression system onsite in case of any mishaps. The pyrotechnic company will also have carbon dioxide fire extinguishers on hand.

“The biggest risk is for the guy riding the bike, if he were to lose control,” James said.

Miller thinks the biggest issues he’s going to face are maintaining control and speed after each collision, and keeping his vision clear.

“I don’t wanna be going too fast