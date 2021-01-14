Mural, lights improve ambiance of 100 Block passageway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The artist said he put about 100 hours into the work on the commissioned piece, which was completed in November. Kissel’s been an artist for years, and works in a variety of media, including woodworking with paint elements, illustrations, signage and typeface and dioramas.

The mural is inviting and adds a splash of brilliant color to the area. Adding to the ambiance are the zig-zagging lights over the passageway, which are fastened to anchor points that match old anchors on the building, keeping with the historic feel of the area, according to Josh Kallsen, president of PowerTech. The local business provided the materials and labor in-kind to get the work done, according to 712.

“We want to be involved in the community,” Kallsen said of PowerTech, which has been in Council Bluffs for five years. “Plus we love what 712 is doing. I think it’s very worthwhile. When they asked us to be involved, I jumped at it.”

T’z Pub is taking on the energy costs for the lights. Bar owner Trent Tiessen said the cost is miniscule and worth it.

“I had the power, I had the space,” Tiessen said. “This will allow people to enjoy this space. And it makes my building look a lot more aesthetically pleasing.”