Omaha Jitterbugs to swing into Council Bluffs this Friday night

The Omaha Jitterbugs dance group will swing into Council Bluffs Friday for Dancing Through the Ages.

The event will revisit decades of dance from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. The free event is for adults 18 and older at McCormick’s 1894 Cocktail Bar inside the Hoff Center.

Guests are invited to don duds from their favorite decade, dance with the Omaha Jitterbugs and maybe even pick up some new moves.

No registration is needed.

The Omaha Jitterbugs have been dancing and teaching dance for more than 20 years, according to their website. They hold a weekly (except this week) Jitterbugs’ Night Out from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Eagles Ballroom at 201 S. 24th St. in Omaha (This January they are offering Jitterbugs Night In from 8 to 9 p.m. on Facebook Live). Beginning dance lessons are offered from 8:15 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 with a DJ or $10 with a live band. The admission fee includes a beginning lesson.

The nonprofit organization also offers weekly lessons for adults (high school age and older), Junior Jitterbugs (grades 5-9) and Itsy Bitsy Jitterbugs (ages 4-8). The group is holding Saturday Workshops and Classes via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 through Jan. 30, featuring instruction by nationally known tap and jazz artists. A limited number of spaces are available at the Eagles Ballroom. All workshops will be recorded and available for viewing.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 from 8 to 9 p.m., the Jitterbugs will offer “The Show” on Twitch.

From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, the Jitterbugs hold an outdoor dance, Lindy in the Park, near the Stinson Park clock tower at 2232 S. 64th St. in Omaha.

Every fall, the Jitterbugs hold the Cowtown Jamborama Jazz and Swing Dance Festival, which offers workshops with instructors from throughout the region, live music and dance parties.

For more information, visit jitterbugs.org.