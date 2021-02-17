Pott. County Conservation fees to change in March

Pottawattamie Conservation park user fees will increase starting on March 1.
That includes camping, daily entrance, and Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation membership fees.
“Recent Conservation Department improvements include our new website, the addition of water hookups to RV campsites at Hitchcock Nature Center and the pending completion of three new modern cabins at Arrowhead Park,” said Kate Simmons, community relations coordinator at Hitchcock Nature Center.
Simmons said they hope to have the new cabins up and running in the next month or so.
The increase is due to new and improved amenities and will help to continue the Pottawattamie Conservation and the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation plans for park improvements, said a press release.
New camping fees
- RV electric and water sites — $25 a night. This option is new at the Hitchcock Nature Center and will soon be available at Arrowhead Park and Botna Bend Park.
- RV electric only sites — $20 a night
- Tent camping sites — $10 a night per tent
New daily entrance fees
- Hitchcock Nature Center — $5 a day per vehicle
- Botna Bend Park — $3 a day per vehicle
- Arrowhead Park — $3 a day per vehicle
- Narrow Rivers — $3 a day per vehicle
New membership fees and levels
Pottawattamie County Resident Annual Membership — $20 a year
Out of county resident annual membership — $25 a year
According to the release, each of these memberships offer:
- One 12-month park entrance permit that is valid at all Pottawattamie County Conservation parks.
- Half day boat or canoe rental at Arrowhead Park.
- A subscription to the monthly e-newsletter.
- Email notification of exclusive member’s only events.
- A 10% discount on gift shop merchandise at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center.
Pottawattamie County Resident Family Membership — $50 a year
Out of County Resident Family Membership — $60 a year
According to the release, each of these memberships offer
- All of the Annual Membership benefits.
- One additional 12-month park entrance permit
- Two nights of RV camping or four nights of tent camping at Arrowhead Park, Botna Bend Park or Hitchcock Nature Center
- Supporter Membership — $100 a year
According to the release, this membership includes:
- Includes the annual and family membership benefits
- One-night camping cabin rental at Arrowhead Park or Hitchcock Nature Center
- Annual Recognition in the e-newsletter and on the Pott. County Conservation website
“Upcoming projects include redesign of the front entrance and parking at Hitchcock Nature Center, repairs and improvements to the boat ramp at Narrows River Park, and the addition of water hookups for RV campsites at Botna Bend Park and Arrowhead Park,” Simmons said. “As always there’s a ton of stuff in the pre-pre-planning stage too. We are always working on our next project.”
Pricing changes will apply when someone renews or signs up for a new membership — current memberships will be accepted until it expires.
Go to pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com for more information.