Winterfest Holiday Lights Tour to bring joy to the area

Though Winterfest 2020 was canceled, local partners are still teaming to spread some holiday cheer.
Today is the last day for residents to register their homes for the Winterfest Holiday Lights Tour, created by The 712 Initiative and the City of Council Bluffs.
The light tour, presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, creates a way for people to enjoy Christmas lights, show off their Christmas lights or both, while staying safe and warm in their car.
“The thought was simply to be able to provide families a safe and fun holiday activity,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events for The 712 Initiative. “We all drive around and notice holiday lights. This holiday light tour will take some of the guessing out of it.”
Council Bluffs residents can register their houses to be put on the tour map, which will be available Dec. 8. Registration is free and available online at bit.ly/3mpneyE.
Currently there are 31 entries and Snow said he hopes to have between 40 and 50 people registered in the end.
The map will be available on the Winterfest Holiday Lights Tour Facebook page, bit.ly/39uXvRy.
The 712 Initiative is also hosting a photo contest this month for the light tour, and those who want to participate can submit their photo, name and address to info@the712initive.org before Dec. 16.
“Voting for the photo contest will be done via The 712 Initiative’s Facebook page,” said Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations for The 712 Initiative. “We will post a photo album full of submissions for people to ‘like’ and vote for their favorite display from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. The photo with the most likes on Dec. 26 will be crowned the winner.”
Snow said the 712 Initiative is planning on continuing this event every year by adding it to the signature Winterfest activities.
“This type of event builds pride and is a great supplement to our Winterfest lineup,” he said. “In the future we plant to include businesses as well.”
Winterfest usually takes place the week before Thanksgiving. The city hosts the event in partnership with The 712 Initiative, PACE and the UP Railroad Museum. The event includes the annual lighting ceremony with additional festivities like live reindeer, pictures with Santa Claus, face painting, balloon art, a movie in the park, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks, holiday shopping and more. It was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
Kent said she hopes people keep their lights up through the new year.
“It’s fun, it’s safe and it’s free,” Snow said. “Get your house and your lights registered so we can all admire your hand work.”
