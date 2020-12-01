Winterfest Holiday Lights Tour to bring joy to the area

Though Winterfest 2020 was canceled, local partners are still teaming to spread some holiday cheer.

Today is the last day for residents to register their homes for the Winterfest Holiday Lights Tour, created by The 712 Initiative and the City of Council Bluffs.

The light tour, presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, creates a way for people to enjoy Christmas lights, show off their Christmas lights or both, while staying safe and warm in their car.

“The thought was simply to be able to provide families a safe and fun holiday activity,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events for The 712 Initiative. “We all drive around and notice holiday lights. This holiday light tour will take some of the guessing out of it.”

Council Bluffs residents can register their houses to be put on the tour map, which will be available Dec. 8. Registration is free and available online at bit.ly/3mpneyE.

Currently there are 31 entries and Snow said he hopes to have between 40 and 50 people registered in the end.

The map will be available on the Winterfest Holiday Lights Tour Facebook page, bit.ly/39uXvRy.