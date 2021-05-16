Omaha zoo welcomes two new members, harbor seals

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has two new additions to the Owen Sea Lion Shores — harbor seals Milo and Monty, otherwise known as the “M & M’s.”
Milo came from Milwaukee County Zoo on March 30 and Monty came from Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on April 12.
“They breed harbor seals at both of those zoos and they don’t keep the youngsters with the parents very long,” Vice President of Animal Management Dan Cassidy said. “They were looking for a new home for them and we wanted to finally have seals with our sea lions.”
When the seals arrived at the zoo they had roughly weeklong quarantine period — they were able to see the sea lions, but had no physical contact. The harbor seals were introduced to the sea lions. Once the seals were comfortable with the keepers, they were moved to the pupping area for three weeks.
“They’ve had visitations and overnights together with some of the sea lions — the three girls and youngest male,” sea lion keeper Amanda Smyth said.
Thursday morning the harbor seals were let out of the pupping area. Smyth said the interactions between the seals and sea lions was really positive.
“Right now it’s a lot of each other learning each other’s space,” Smyth said.
Monty has lived with sea lions before, but Milo has not. Staff has noticed that Milo seeks comfort from Monty — they don’t spend much time apart.
“We are pretty sure it’s going to be harbor seals hanging with harbor seals and sea lions hanging with sea lions,” Smyth said. “The younger ones might play with each other since they’re around the same age — the playful, younger, kid level.”
Milo and Monty will turn 3-years-old this year. As of now the zoo has three male and three female sea lions and two male harbor seals. This is the first time harbor seals have been at the Omaha zoo.
“I’ve worked here for a long time and everyone always asks where the seals are and we would say we don’t have seals, we have sea lions,” Cassidy said. “Now we can say we have harbor seals and show people the difference between the two side by side.”
One of the big differences between sea lions and seals are the ear flaps — seals don’t have external ear flaps like sea lions. Other differences include seals’ tendency to be more vertical in the water, while sea lions usually stay horizontal.
“The seals look like blubber on land and kind of move like a worm,” Cassidy said. “Sea lions also do better on land as they can be trained to do many different things.”
Seals will come out of the water onto sandy beaches to roll around and warm up, but other than that they like to stay in the water, as it is harder for them to move on land since their hips don’t rotate like sea lions do.
“This is our newest exhibit and to me one of our most exciting,” Cassidy said, noting the inclusion of an underwater viewing area. “We have had sea lions here from the 60s but mostly you could see the top of their heads.
“When you see them underwater like this, it’s like underwater ballet when you see what they can do.”