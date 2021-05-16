Omaha zoo welcomes two new members, harbor seals

“We are pretty sure it’s going to be harbor seals hanging with harbor seals and sea lions hanging with sea lions,” Smyth said. “The younger ones might play with each other since they’re around the same age — the playful, younger, kid level.”

Milo and Monty will turn 3-years-old this year. As of now the zoo has three male and three female sea lions and two male harbor seals. This is the first time harbor seals have been at the Omaha zoo.

“I’ve worked here for a long time and everyone always asks where the seals are and we would say we don’t have seals, we have sea lions,” Cassidy said. “Now we can say we have harbor seals and show people the difference between the two side by side.”

One of the big differences between sea lions and seals are the ear flaps — seals don’t have external ear flaps like sea lions. Other differences include seals’ tendency to be more vertical in the water, while sea lions usually stay horizontal.

“The seals look like blubber on land and kind of move like a worm,” Cassidy said. “Sea lions also do better on land as they can be trained to do many different things.”