PACE, American Midwest Ballet to host open house, free dance classes

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment and American Midwest Ballet will host an open house and free Day of Dance from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The day will include a free painting class, free dance classes, a guided tour and open gallery hours to view the “Storms” exhibit. McCormick’s 1894 bar will also be open.
Free dance classes do require registration and mask usage. Visit amballet.org/day-of-dance/ or paceartsiowa.org/calendar for more information and registration details.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tim Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today