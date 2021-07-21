 Skip to main content
PACE, American Midwest Ballet to host open house, free dance classes
PACE, American Midwest Ballet to host open house, free dance classes

nutcracker two

A scene from an American Midwest Ballet production of “The Nutcracker.”

 Courtesy American Midwest Ballet

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment and American Midwest Ballet will host an open house and free Day of Dance from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

The day will include a free painting class, free dance classes, a guided tour and open gallery hours to view the “Storms” exhibit. McCormick’s 1894 bar will also be open.

Free dance classes do require registration and mask usage. Visit amballet.org/day-of-dance/ or paceartsiowa.org/calendar for more information and registration details.

