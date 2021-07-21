PACE, Hoff family team up to offer scholarship for graduating seniors

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment and American Midwest Ballet will host an open house and free Day of Dance from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.
Additionally, PACE and the Hoff family announced a new scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors.
The day will include a free painting class, free dance classes, a guided tour and open gallery hours to view the “Storms” exhibit. McCormick’s 1894 bar will also be open, PACE said in a release.
Free dance classes do require registration and mask usage. Visit amballet.org/day-of-dance/ or paceartsiowa.org/calendar for more information and registration details.
The scholarship is open to graduating seniors who intend to pursue a course of study within art, music, theater, dance or culinary arts, PACE said. The scholarship is transferable to any two-year or four-year educational institution, certificate program or professional training program. The annual award ceiling of the scholarship will be $10,000 and the individual maximum award will be $5,000.
According to PACE, in addition to meeting traditional selection criteria, scholarship applicants must also log at least 40 hours of service or participation in classes, productions or volunteer work at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center or with PACE partner organizations including: PACE, Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet and Kitchen Council.
Examples of service work might include being part of the cast or crew of a Chanticleer production, volunteering in the box office or gallery as a Junior PACE Ambassador or being a teacher’s or chef’s assistant during an art or culinary class, PACE said.
“Polly and our family value, support, and celebrate the arts, and we’re proud to step in and provide this opportunity to deserving students for years to come,” Ted Hoff said in the release. “We hope this encourages more local students to pursue careers in the arts, but also to participate in all the wonderful activities taking place in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.”
The deadline to apply for the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Performing Arts Scholarship is March 11, 2022. PACE will also host a scholarship showcase on April 9, 2022 where scholarship applicants will perform and showcase their work at the Hoff Center. The showcase will be free and open to the public.
For the full list of scholarship selection criteria, application instructions and how to get involved at the Hoff Center, please email info@paceartsiowa.org.
“We’re thrilled and honored to partner with Ted Hoff and his family to provide this game-changing opportunity to our local students,” stated PACE CEO Danna Kehm.