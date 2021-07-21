PACE, Hoff family team up to offer scholarship for graduating seniors

Examples of service work might include being part of the cast or crew of a Chanticleer production, volunteering in the box office or gallery as a Junior PACE Ambassador or being a teacher’s or chef’s assistant during an art or culinary class, PACE said.

“Polly and our family value, support, and celebrate the arts, and we’re proud to step in and provide this opportunity to deserving students for years to come,” Ted Hoff said in the release. “We hope this encourages more local students to pursue careers in the arts, but also to participate in all the wonderful activities taking place in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.”

The deadline to apply for the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Performing Arts Scholarship is March 11, 2022. PACE will also host a scholarship showcase on April 9, 2022 where scholarship applicants will perform and showcase their work at the Hoff Center. The showcase will be free and open to the public.

For the full list of scholarship selection criteria, application instructions and how to get involved at the Hoff Center, please email info@paceartsiowa.org.

“We’re thrilled and honored to partner with Ted Hoff and his family to provide this game-changing opportunity to our local students,” stated PACE CEO Danna Kehm.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.