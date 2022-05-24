PACE to feature 39 regional artists in upcoming 'New Masters' exhibit

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment invites the public to attend the opening night of “New Masters,” presented by Kathleen Pyper, on Friday, May 27.

PACE’s newest juried exhibit features 39 professional artists’ depictions of realistic landscapes, figures, portraits, still life and sculptures. Opening night festivities celebrate these talented artists, and a winning artist will receive $2,500 and the coveted PACE Gold Medal, according to a press release from PACE. The reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. with remarks at 7 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

The jury-selected artists whose work will be featured in the exhibit include some of the region’s best, according to PACE CEO Danna Kehm.

“PACE is extremely excited to feature some of the region’s most talented artists in ‘New Masters,’” she said. “We hope our newest juried exhibition becomes a tradition as we continue to grow and develop the arts scene in Council Bluffs.”

Those interested in the show are encouraged to arrive early for the Hoff Fourth Friday festivities that evening as well. McCormick’s 1894 bar will open at 4 p.m. with a pop-up restaurant by Viva Fit Kitchen from 5 to 9 p.m. and live music performed by Rick Spurgin from 6 to 8 p.m. PACE “New Masters” will run from May 27 through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Opening Night is a free event to the public. Patrons are advised to RSVP as soon as possible. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/PACE_NewMastersExhibitMAY27.

