Performances for bittersweet comedy 'The Cemetery Club' begin Friday

Chanticleer Theater brings a mix of bittersweet comedy to Council Bluffs with their performance of “The Cemetery Club,” which begin Friday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

“‘The Cemetery Club’ is about a group of friends who meet weekly to celebrate the past and cope with the present,” according to a press release. “But when life throws them a few unexpected curves, they happily discover the best times are still ahead.”

The cast includes Michael Taylor-Stewart as Sam, Phyllis Cremonini as Ida, Heather Wilhelm as Doris, Connie Lee as Lucille and Terry DeBenedictis as Mildred.

“Follow three Jewish widows as they meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Ida is sweet-tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene,” the release said. “He meets the widows while visiting his wife’s grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. They are guilt-stricken when this nearly breaks Ida’s heart.”

Shows run this Friday through Sunday and again Dec. 9-11. Shows on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

Admission prices range from $20 to $30 and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ChanticleerTheater_TheCemeteryClub or by calling 712-890-5601.

“With a sprinkling of humor, added to heartbreak and finely portrayed characters, this award winning play will appeal to all who enjoy the best of live theater,” the release said.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center is located at 1001 S Sixth St.