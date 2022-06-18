 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: CWS fireworks kickoff visible from CB

  • 0

(tncms-asset)f8a2ce24-ee67-11ec-9be3-4b5960d03c5e[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)f510dfda-ee67-11ec-80ff-c3fdf833afb3[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)f17b346a-ee67-11ec-a599-e7ff25d7ab00[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)ea5809b0-ee67-11ec-9092-1b75f81a3600[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)e6e980b0-ee67-11ec-82bf-7f0163840bda[4](/tncms-asset)

061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p3

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Find more photos on Page A3.
061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p5

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p5.jpg

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p4

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p2

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p1

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
061822-cbn-news-fireworks-p3

The College World Series opening day fireworks explode behind the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge as the show is seen from the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Find more photos on Page A3.
0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WWE's Vince McMahon 'steps back' from CEO roles amid misconduct probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert