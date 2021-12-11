PHOTOS: 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' at PACE

Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Michael Nesmith, the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78.
“Dexter” (2006-2013) was and still is one of my favorite TV shows. I have the “Dexter” board game, bobblehead and maybe a dozen “Dexter” T-shi…
Television host and actor Nick Cannon shared with his talk show audience on Tuesday that his youngest child, Zen, has died.
Shatner in space. "Jeopardy!" host drama. The Rittenhouse verdict. Here are the top 10 most notable moments that played out on TV in 2021.
From the Netflix release "The Lost Daughter" to the blockbuster "Dune," here are the Associated Press film writers' picks for the best movies of 2021.
While most of us are reaching for a warmer coat, Chanticleer Community Theater is preparing to stage a production about one known for its colors.
“A Christmas Carol” is a Omaha Community Playhouse tradition that has been loved by the metro area for many years, and for many years to come.
Paolo Sorrentino's films can be overwrought, grotesque and uneven but they are rarely not alive.
In anticipation of a new Matrix film coming out on Dec. 22, I have decided to re-watch all three films in the series to reacquaint myself with…
Aaay! Who wants the Fonz's leather jacket? "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler is auctioning off a treasure trove of costumes, props and other memorabilia from his acting career.
