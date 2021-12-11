 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

PHOTOS: 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' at PACE

  • 0
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p1

Sean Graves, center, stars as Joseph in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season, and the remaining performances are tonight at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., Dec. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15-25 and can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org and the Hoff Center’s box office or by calling 712-890-5601.
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p9

Emily Jane Moore, right, and Jamie Luedtke, left, play the narrators and Sean Graves plays Joseph in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season, and the remaining performances are tonight at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., Dec. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The show opened on Friday. Tickets range from $15-25 and can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org and the Hoff Center’s box office or by calling 712-890-5601. See more photos on Page A10.
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p2

Sean Graves, second from right, stars as Joseph in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season.
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p5

Chris Latta, right, plays Levi and Timothy Radermacher, at left, plays Reuben in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season.
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p6

Emily Jane Moore, left, and Jamie Luedtke play the narrators in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season.
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p7

Chris Latta plays Levi in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season.
121121-cbn-news-chanticleer-p8

Trenton Kerger, second from left at top, plays Jacob in the Chanticleer Community Theater’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. “Joseph” is the opening show of Chanticleer’s 2021-22 season.
0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021's most notable TV moments

2021's most notable TV moments

Shatner in space. "Jeopardy!" host drama. The Rittenhouse verdict. Here are the top 10 most notable moments that played out on TV in 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix cancels 'Cowboy Bebop' after one season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert