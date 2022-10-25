 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

PHOTOS: NebrasKon takes over the MAC

  • 0
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p1

Izzy Johnson of Omaha wears a Manga cosplay, Naoko Kirino from Pumpkin Night, as she explores the Mid-America Center arena floor during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Thousands of anime enthusiasts, costumed or not, attended the convention over the weekend, which showcased industry guests, panels, consplay contests vendors, physical and digital gaming and more. Anime NebrasKon was started by the University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s Anime Club in 2004, and it’s since grown into a nonprofit sponsored by the Nebraska Japanese Animation Society. The event featured auctions and fundraisers for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention program for LGBTQ youth.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p2

Convention guests battle over Beyblade Burst in the Mid-America Center concourse during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p3

Cosplayers and other visitors wait in line outside the Mid-America Center for Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p4

McKenna Hager of Council Bluffs dons Star Wars cosplay, a Scout trooper with Grogu in tow, waits in line outside the Mid-America Center for Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p7

A family dressed as the Minions from the "Despicable Me" franchise pose for a photo outside the Mid-America Center for Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p6

Cosplayers and other visitors peruse the vendors among the Mid-America Center arena floor during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Thousands of anime enthusiasts, costumed or not, attended the convention over the weekend, which showcased industry guests, panels, consplay contests vendors, physical and digital gaming and more. Anime NebrasKon was started by the University of Nebraska at Lincoln's Anime Club in 2004, and it's since grown into a nonprofit sponsored by the Nebraska Japanese Animation Society. The event featured auctions and fundraisers for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention program for LGBTQ youth.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p5

From left, Chloie Ramos of Omaha joins Allie and Clint Almaguer in donning anime cosplay as they walk toward the Mid-America Center for Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Ramos and Allie portrayed characters Xie Lian and Hua Cheng from Heaven Official's Blessing and Clint portrayed Gen Asagiri from Dr. Stone.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p6

Cosplayers and other visitors peruse the vendors among the Mid-America Center arena floor during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Thousands of anime enthusiasts, costumed or not, attended the convention over the weekend, which showcased industry guests, panels, consplay contests vendors, physical and digital gaming and more. Anime NebrasKon was started by the University of Nebraska at Lincoln's Anime Club in 2004, and it's since grown into a nonprofit sponsored by the Nebraska Japanese Animation Society. The event featured auctions and fundraisers for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention program for LGBTQ youth.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p7

A family dressed as the Minions from the "Despicable Me" franchise pose for a photo outside the Mid-America Center for Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p8

Cosplayers prepare for a photo shoot inside the Mid-America Center during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Thousands of anime enthusiasts, costumed or not, attended the convention over the weekend, which showcased industry guests, panels, consplay contests vendors, physical and digital gaming and more. Anime NebrasKon was started by the University of Nebraska at Lincoln's Anime Club in 2004, and it's since grown into a nonprofit sponsored by the Nebraska Japanese Animation Society. The event featured auctions and fundraisers for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention program for LGBTQ youth.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p9

Scott Maloney of Bellevue, Neb., cosplays as Stoick the Vast from the animated film "How To Train Your Dragon" during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p10

Wesley Leichleiter of Omaha, right, performs for the camera as Obito Uchiha from the "Naruto" series during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p11

Calvin Elkins of Papillion, Neb., cosplays as Stain, a character in the "My Hero Academia" series, during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p12

Trey Merwick of Lincoln, Neb., cosplays as a "generic anime maid" during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p13

John Black of Salina, Kan., poses for photos in a Thunder Forge cosplay during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p14

From right, Nali Aroni with Collectors Universe shows off plush toys to Morrissey Grantz of Omaha, 5, and his mom, Kayleigh, during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p15

Zeke Johnson of Ashland, Neb., dons a Racacoonie cosplay, a nod to the "Ratatouille" parody in the 2022 film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p16

Adrianna Frerichs of Beaver City, Neb., center, wears a Charmander Pokemon costume as her daughter, Isabella, 5, wears an Eevee costume and her other daughter, Angelina, 3, portrays a ladybug during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p17

Visitors wait in line to enter Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p18

From left, Sue Hay of Ankeny; her daighter, Isla, 13, cosplaying as Robin from "Stranger Things;" her dad, Chris; and Ryan Mathiesen of Omaha; play a Harry Potter-themed game of Clue at the tabletop gaming area at Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p19

Visitors wait in line to enter Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p20

Herman Vanden Bosch of Omaha dons his "Mario in a tracksuit" cosplay during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p21

A vendor grabs a piece of merchandise from a shelf during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p22

A cosplayer dressed as the titular "Cuphead" video game protagonist poses for a photo during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
102522-cbn-news-nebraskon-p23

Ian Poteet of Bellevue, Neb., cosplays as Red Guy from the "Don't Hug Me I'm Scared" series during Anime NebrasKon, an annual celebration of Japanese animation and international pop culture, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about his Instagram fame and what it meant to him. On Monday, officials reported that Jordan died following a car accident. He was 67. Here's the story from last year: 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Robert Redford didn't want to star alongside Barbra Streisand in 'The Way We Were'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert