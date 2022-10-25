PHOTOS: NebrasKon takes over the MAC

Stay up-to-date on what's happening
The verdict came after jurors considered whether to believe Rapp’s claims that he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986.
Art buffs and history enthusiasts alike are invited to the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center on Friday night, Oct. 21, as reenactor Richard …
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," said one of his representatives in an emailed statement.
From "hold me closer Tony Danza" to "There's a wino down the road," here's a look at some of the biggest mondegreens in music.
Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 wounds to his chest and torso.
EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about his Instagram fame and what it meant to him. On Monday, officials reported that Jordan died following a car accident. He was 67. Here's the story from last year:
McDonald's has announced the return of its retro Halloween Pails, a long-standing tradition first released by the fast-food chain in 1986. Get that and more trending news here.
Fred Armisen considers “Documentary Now!” the Weird Al of documentaries.
Which scary movies are the best of the year so far?
