PHOTOS: Pace
PHOTOS: Pace

20210713_pacefundraiser_1.jpg

Guests line up to grab something to eat made by Kitchen Council food entrepreneurs at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment annual Interactive Fundraiser on Saturday, July 10, 2021. According to a press release, proceeds from the event will be used to “strengthen and grow PACE’s art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, while helping to keep them affordable and accessible to everyone in our community.”
20210713_pacefundraiser_2.jpg

Omaha music group Twinsmith performs at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment annual Interactive fundraiser on Saturday July 10, 2021. According to a press release, proceeds from the event will be used to “strengthen and grow PACE’s art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, while helping to keep them affordable and accessible to everyone in our community.”

20210713_pacefundraiser_3.jpg

The art piece “Rooted,” created by artist Susan Woodford, is seen at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment annual Interactive fundraiser on Saturday, Jul 10, 2021. Guests at the event would be able to make music by touching the trunk or a branch and then touching a leaf. According to a press release, proceeds from the event will be used to “strengthen and grow PACE’s art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, while helping to keep them affordable and accessible to everyone in our community.”
20210713_pacefundraiser_4.jpg

Guests line up to grab something to eat made by Kitchen Council food entrepreneurs at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment annual Interactive Fundraiser on Saturday, July 10, 2021. According to a press release, proceeds from the event will be used to “strengthen and grow PACE’s art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, while helping to keep them affordable and accessible to everyone in our community.”
20210713_pacefundraiser_5.jpg

The art piece “Rooted,” created by artist Susan Woodford, is seen at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment annual Interactive fundraiser on Saturday, Jul 10, 2021. Guests at the event would be able to make music by touching the trunk or a branch and then touching a leaf. According to a press release, proceeds from the event will be used to “strengthen and grow PACE’s art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, while helping to keep them affordable and accessible to everyone in our community.”
20210713_pacefundraiser_7.jpg

This art piece created by Jeff Koterba shows how he felt when he was struck by lightening when he was younger and was on display at the Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment annual Interactive fundraiser on Saturday, July 10, 2021. According to a press release, proceeds from the event will be used to “strengthen and grow PACE’s art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, while helping to keep them affordable and accessible to everyone in our community.”
