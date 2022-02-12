Playhouse to present 'Outside Mullingar' starting Thursday

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of "Outside Mullingar" will open on Thursday.

This charming romantic comedy follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland. Rosemary secretly fell in love with Anthony at age 6, but after a bout with heartbreak, Anthony swore off women forever. The now middle-aged pair must overcome their own aloofness — as well as a family property dispute — to finally find their way to one another.

The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through March 13 with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

The theater requires mask usage, though noted seating inside the theater is not social distanced. An enhanced air filtration system has been installed to keep clean, fresh air circulating in the theatres and throughout the building.