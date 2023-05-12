A vocal ensemble that specializes in Renaissance music will perform at the Historic General Dodge House this weekend.

Cantare! will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at the historic mansion.

The early music group, founded in 2021 by Laura Petry, specializes in Renaissance music from Italy, France, Germany and England with additional modern selections. Its spring program includes sacred and secular works of the 16th century.

A silent auction will be held, and wine, soda and snacks will be offered. Tickets are $30 each and are available at dodgehouse.org/events/music-ensemble-cantare-performing-at-the-dodge-house.