REVIEW: 'All of Us Are Dead' a bleak zombie series

After the success of “Squid Game,” Netflix has stepped up its South Korea streaming game with “All of Us Are Dead,” a 12-part horror/drama series in which high schoolers try to survive a zombie apocalypse. Hint: It doesn’t go well.

The series begins by introducing us to a group of teens mercilessly bullying another student at Hyosan High School. The ringleader, Kang Jin-goo (Oh Hee-hoon), uses the tall, violent psychopathic Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo) to deliver the blows. It surprises everyone when the seemingly timid and weak bullied student seems to gain strength and begins fighting back. But he is no match for Gwin-nam, and shockingly, the teen falls to what we think is his death.

We learn in flashbacks that the bullied student’s father, Lee Byeong-chan (Kim Byung-chul), teaches science at his high school. Having witnessed his son being targeted daily by these bullies and finding the adults in charge incapable and unwilling to punish his son’s victimizers, Lee uses his son as a guinea pig, conducting experiments on him in hopes of enhancing his son’s strength. But instead of turning his son into Captain America, he turns him, and his wife, into zombies. It isn’t long before the highly contagious virus gets loose — an infected hamster in Byeong-chan’s lab bites a student — and transforms almost everyone in the high school into flesh eating, rapid moving, relentless monsters. How will anyone survive? Can anyone?

Because this is a zombie TV series, one might be tempted to compare it to “The Walking Dead” or “Fear of the Walking Dead,” but this would be a mistake. It has less in common with American visions of a zombie apocalypse than it does with those already established in Korea and Japan. It couples the frenetic panic and familial bonding (sacrifice) of “Train to Busan” with the last teen standing madness of “Battle Royale.” In fact, one female character in “All of Us are Dead” feels like a nod to Nezuko Kamado in the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” (It also reminded me of the 2010 anime “High School of the Dead,” which has the same unrelenting horror of being trapped and having no safe place to go, but the Koreans don’t hyperfixate on panty shots and characters with inflated chests like the Japanese do. I can never get past this kind of gross crap.)

“All of Us Are Dead” also differs in its approach to characters. Whereas Americans expect main characters to survive season after season — unless actors fail to renew their contracts — in East Asia, all bets are off. Their writers are brutal in killing off characters and usually they won’t give audiences the Hollywood “Happy Ending” we are so used to seeing. I remember when I first started watching Japanese films, and I thought, “Wait what? What is going on here?” If you can’t handle this, it’s best to skip “All of Us Are Dead.”

The premise set, here’s who is trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. The “main characters” are childhood friends, and maybe potential sweethearts, Nam Ohn-Jo (Park Ji-hoo) and Lee Cheong-san (Yoon, Chan-young). Her dad, Nam So-ju (Jeon Bae-su) is a firefighter, whose skills will come into play. Cheong-san’s mom is so obsessed with him that she opens a chicken restaurant at the beginning of the series, and names it after him and uses his face on the marketing materials. (He is not a fan of this.)

There are also Han Gyeong-su (Ham Sung-min), Cheong-san’s good friend who is bullied for being poor by the teen-you-will-love-to-despise, Lee Na-yeon (Lee Yoo-mi, who played a standout character in “Squid Game”). There’s the dreamy heartthrob former bully with mad fighting skills Lee Suhyeok (Park Solomon) who likes the aloof class president Nam Ra (Cho Yi-hyun). And there’s another attractive kid, Jang Woo-jin (Son Sang-yeon), who has an older sister Jang Ha-ri (Seung-Ri Ha), who is such an exceptional archer that she made the national team.

Other people in the survivor’s group, include the obligatory nerdy glasses wearing guy (Ahn Seung Gyun), and the “chubby” yet powerful K-Pop wannabe singer (Lim Jae-hyeok). Another bullied student (Oh Hye-soo), this time, a female who was filmed without her shirt and threatened to have the video uploaded if she doesn’t comply, will come into play later in the series. As will a police officer (Lee Kyu-hyung), his scaredy cat sidekick (Park Jae-chul), an adorable motherless child and a baby, a member of the national assembly (Bae Hae-Seon), and an orange hat wearing Vlogger named Orangibberish (Lee Si-hoon). (There are many more characters, but good luck finding names for them in English. I personally enjoyed an angry combative senior who is frequently lamenting her lack of college opportunities while displaying a quasi-crush on Ha-ri.)

If you like gore, “All of Us Are Dead” has plenty. Zombies rip out entrails and sometimes spit out pieces of flesh or chew on them like they are gum. If you like coming-of-age drama, you get that too. Characters talk about grades, being friends and getting into college. They have crushes and there are plenty of awkward silences, longing glances and stifled feelings.

Like “Squid Game,” “All of Us Are Dead” shows how horribly the rich treat the poor and demonstrates how bad bullying is in East Asia. (Japan, too, has a bullying epidemic. One of my favorite films on the subject is “The Neighbor No. Thirteen,” 2005.) If you are looking for something upbeat, about how good triumphs over evil, try another series. This one is intense, brutal and often hopeless. Just when the characters seem to be getting somewhere, another horrible thing happens, so it’s more like real life than a fantasy.

The acting, writing, and direction are very good, and production values are high. Although it can seem bleak and the horror of the situation can feel inescapable at times, the writer does sprinkle enough comic relief throughout, providing some much-needed levity. But be aware, this isn’t a fun romp. There were times while watching this when I said, out loud, “How are they ever going to get out of this.” By the end, many characters, too, wonder what the point of surviving will be. (As in “Battle Royale,” some students commit suicide.)

With so many friends and family dead, and the virus spreading rapidly, will they ever have peace or normalcy? Toward the end of the series, there is a “hopeful” moment on the rooftop with the whole gang that punches you right into the solar plexus; it is a real blow to your faith in humanity. I’m pretty sure you won’t find similar moments in Hollywood movies. In many ways, this series feels like it could only come from someone who has lived through a pandemic and reflected on how people really act as opposed how we think they will.

The series was released on Jan. 28, and we spent the next few days binge-watching it, but I don’t know that everyone could. It’s exhausting at times. Some of the characters are truly such bags of walking garbage that I got tense the minute they showed up. I’m sure my blood pressure raised 20 points every time Gwin-nam came into frame. The funny thing about Korean “villains,” though, is that these people absolutely exist in the real world. They are products of anger, greed, selfishness and ignorance. They are awful, vile beings, and by the end, I was shouting at them on the screen. And that usually means the writers and actors have been effective. If you liked “Squid Game” then you will probably enjoy “All of Us Are Dead.” I’m ready for season two.

By the way, if you like “All of Us Are Dead,” “Train to Busan” must be next on your list. It is the pinnacle of Asian zombie films. It has Gong Yoo from the Netflix series “The Silent Sea” and “Squid Game,” and most notably it has Don Lee, who played Gilgamesh in “Eternals.” He’s the best thing in the movie. There is also a sequel to “Train to Busan” called “Peninsula,” which takes place four years later. It pales in comparison but it has its moments. On Netflix, you can also see “#Alive” (2020), which focuses on a slacker gamer stuck in his apartment while the world becomes zombified. We started watching it but didn’t finish; the main character wasn’t that engaging. And, if you don’t mind skipping continents for your zombie fix, the German film “Rammbock: Berlin Undead” (2010) is definitely tense. I remember really liking it.