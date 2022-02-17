REVIEW: 'Archive 81' a 'love it or hate it' kind of show

On Jan. 14, Netflix released its latest English-language TV series, “Archive 81.”

With the name James Wan (“Saw,” “The Conjuring”) attached, even as executive producer, it was sure to get immediate attention. But whereas others flock to the horror writer/director/producer, I see his name and recoil, knowing it’s going to be substandard, ridiculous fare that relies on jump scares, overly dark lighting, melodrama, and awful writing. That all being said, we are still in a pandemic, and I’m always looking for something new to stream in my home.

This probably made me more open to watching “Archive 81” than I would normally have been. And thankfully it was infinitely better than I had predicted.

“Archive 81” immediately introduces us to its mild-mannered lead, Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a professional film archivist whose life was rocked by traumatic events during his youth. His interest in a rare silent filmmaker whose controversial “lost” film was supposedly inspired by an earlier “snuff film” puts him on the radar of rich, powerful and shady businessman Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan). During their meeting, Virgil tells Dan that he will pay him a substantial amount of money and give him free food and lodgings, if he will restore, digitize and upload some recordings that were recovered in a fire.

These belonged to Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), a graduate student who, in 1994, moved into the famous Visser Building to interview residents. It all sounds benign, except that, as we discover, not long after Pendras began her investigation, a fire broke out and 13 of the residents, including Pendras, were never recovered. What is the mystery behind their disappearances? What strange (cultic) activities were taking place there? How does Dan’s past factor in? And what does it all have to do with a comet?

Initially, I was hesitant to watch “Archive 81,” which is based on a podcast by Daniel Powell and Robecca Sonnenshine; Sonnenshine and Helen Leigh wrote the bulk of the episodes. As mentioned, I was worried about Wan’s involvement — thankfully he only gives money to this project — and I have discovered that “found footage” usually means cheap looking and amateurish with acting on par with bad community theater or high school productions. And yet, as I watched the pilot, I felt pleasantly unnerved and intrigued. The mystery certainly draws you in, and the production values and many of the actors are of higher level than you would have expected. Shocker: This isn’t just a straight to streaming, D-level POS. It is actually good.

Another plus is that “Archive 81” isn’t just straight up horror. It’s a hybrid stew, if you will, combining supernatural elements with occult/paganism. It has characters with psychological trauma and guilt. There’s the old weird building trope. You have the creepy, lustful, dangerous neighbors up to no good. The corporate conspiracy. The “am I going insane or is this really happening” question. A dash of Dante’s “Inferno.” And a constant feeling of “you are being watched” paranoia. It’s “Rosemary’s Baby” with hints of “Midsommer,” “Session 9,” “Frequency” and even “Stranger Things.”

As much as I enjoyed “Archive 81,” it has some serious flaws. First, from a technology/reality standpoint, and I know this is nitpicky, it ridiculously overestimates how long a battery can keep going without being charged. (Is it ever going to lose power? Come on, plug that in.) And If you’ve ever had a video camera, you know that there is no way Pendras was able to “hide” and record people without their knowledge. Once you start recording, a red light goes on in the front, so if you are in the dark or peeking around a corner, it’s pretty obvious you aren’t alone. These kind of simple details bother me. And they are simple to correct.

Second, the acting in “Archive 81” is uneven. There are standouts, middle tiers, and then … just not goods. Athie, who, looking through his credits, I’ve apparently seen before — in “Underwater” — but didn’t remember him. He’s much more memorable in this. His performance was the most watchable and “authentic.” Donovan, who has been around forever, is also pretty solid. Charlie Hudson III, who plays Athie’s psychologist/professor father, was a nice edition; and Ariana Neal, who plays the building gopher and guide to Melody, has charisma. This won’t be her last role.

One of the most unsettling performances was delivered by Sol Miranda, who plays building psychic Beatriz Reyes. She becomes possessed/taken over and it’s disturbing to watch her. Everyone else is “fine.” Unfortunately, the worst bit of acting comes from the other lead. Shihabi has an oddly affected voice that annoyed me — it’s like she was having problems breathing — and her performance is melodramatic. (Look at me! I’m emoting!!) You could always tell she was “acting.” The series would have been infinitely better had they found a stronger actress for this role.

The best thing about “Archive 81” is it is bingeable. Every episode ends with a question mark, and you will find it hard to stop being dragged along. That being said, you better have some time to devote to your binge, because episodes are an hour long. For someone who likes horror but who fails to find many things out there that are “scary,” I was sufficiently disturbed at times. I watched it late at night and joked that I was probably going to have weird dreams. And if I remember correctly, I did.

This clearly isn’t a limited series as the finale offers a bit of closure, but it also opens the door to a whole lot of “what nows?” Will it come back for another season? It has a strong rating on IMDB — 7.5/10 — and I remember that after it was released it was one of Netflix’s most popular programs.

A fair number of people I know watched it and liked it as much as I did. It does seem to be a “love it or hate it” kind of program, though. Watch that first episode, if it doesn’t interest you, it’s probably best to find something else.