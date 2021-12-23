REVIEW: 'Hawkeye' an enjoyable entry in the Marvel universe

Marvel and Disney+ continue to use short-run TV series to explore characters that may have been given short shrift in the movies. (None have had stand-alone films.) Already tackled: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in “WandaVision,” Bucky/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in “Loki,” and their latest serialized action/drama, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in “Hawkeye.”

“Hawkeye” is a little different from the previous efforts in that although this titular character is here, the series focuses more on Kate M. Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a Young Avenger in the making. In her backstory, we learn that in 2012, she was living with her parents in a high rise in New York City, when a portal was opened and the alien Chitauri Army came blasting through. The Avengers stepped up to save the city, but, of course, there were casualties, including Kate’s father. As horrible as that was, on that day, Kate witnessed Hawkeye in all his archery shooting glory, and this sighting compelled her to hone skills in martial arts, fencing, gymnastics and archery. As the series begins, she has become quite a weapon herself.

The series starts around Christmas. Hawkeye is in New York with his three children, taking in the sights and seeing a cheesy Broadway show, “Rogers: The Musical,” based on that fateful day nine years prior. Kate is dealing with upset in her life: Her mother (Vera Farmiga) is getting remarried to a total creep (Tony Dalton), who might be involved in shady dealings, including murder and black-market sales. At one of these sales, Hawkeye’s Ronin suit and weapon are auctioned off, and Kate intercepts and wears it. As Ronin was a merciless vigilante killer, his reappearance gets local bad guys, the so-called Track Suit Mafia, all worked up — for good reason — and they try their best to kill her. As she’s trying to avoid being murdered, she collides with Hawkeye, and they start a reluctant — on his part — relationship. They also join forces with a one-eyed Pizza Dog.

“Hawkeye” is only six episodes long. Hawkeye isn’t my favorite Marvel superhero, but I watch everything Marvel releases. At this point, I’m in too deep to be an indifferent soul. That being said, “Hawkeye” is entertaining and has done some interesting things.

First, Hawkeye is not superhuman, a god, a robot, or a billionaire with gadgets. He’s a devoted father and husband who is athletic and exceptional with a bow and arrow. But he fights alongside the aforementioned, and this means he can get hurt. In this series, Hawkeye has a hearing aid, because, he’s been around a lot of ear-shattering explosions. I appreciate that Marvel is, at least, kind of, showing that you can’t just keep getting bounced off walls and endure loud blasts and come away as if you hadn’t. (“Black Widow” was on the opposite side of the spectrum; truly ridiculous in what Natasha endured and then just started running and fighting again.)

Second, Hawkeye has trauma/probably PTSD. He watched his best friend, Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself for the greater good during “Avengers: End Game,” but even before that, after Thanos snapped and his family disappeared for five years, he went off the rails as the murderous rampaging Ronin. He’s been through some things. This isn’t the first time Marvel has allowed audiences to see how superheroes are impacted by their “jobs” — “WandaVision” was exceptional in doing this, and so was “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and even “Avengers: Endgame” — but I’m glad that they continue to keep things “real,” by not having their heroes reacting unrealistically to the horrors they witness. Trauma is real, and when you are killing and watching your friends and families being decimated and devastated, you can’t just shake it off and pretend it didn’t happen (I’m looking at you early James Bond.) At some point, you will have to confront the demons and your emotions.

Third, I personally like that they added a cute dog to the Marvel very limited lineup of superhero pets. I like it even better that he isn’t picture perfect. With his one eye, he’s clearly also been through some things. The best part of “Captain Marvel” was Goose, the Flerkan that looked like an orange tabby cat, and that took out Agent Fury’s eye. The only other animal in Marvel right now is Rocket (Bradley Cooper), the bioengineered wiseacre raccoon in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and he’s probably my No. 1 fave character. Is Groot (Vin Diesel), technically a “pet”? He’s a three-word speaking, regenerating “tree,” and he’s my No. 2 favorite character. Keep them coming, Marvel. More non-humans.

Steinfeld got noticed in 2010, when she starred in the Coen brothers’ remake of “True Grit,” starring opposite Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin. Since then, the singer/actress has topped the music charts, and has been cast as the lead in “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016), “Bumblebee” (2018), and in the TV series, “Dickinson” (2019-20), playing Emily Dickinson. Being taken into the Marvel fold, though, is probably her greatest accomplishment. Actors “age out” of superhero films, and she will, no doubt, replace Renner. Kate Bishop will be in many, many lucrative projects to come. I’m personally thrilled that Black Widow’s sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who made “Black Widow” ten times more watchable than it should have been, is in in four of the six “Hawkeye” episodes. I’m looking forward to the banter between her and Kate.

If Renner is leaving the franchise soon — and I’ve seen him in interviews saying he didn’t want to be in “spandex in his 50s” — then this is a good way to ease him out. Have him mentor his replacement, who seems to be as good with a bow and arrow as he is. Let them bond and give them both a sense of family and camaraderie. Both characters have experienced a lot of loss and disappointment, and this is a good way for them to heal themselves and each other. Also, young females need more positive role models, who are capable, skilled, and smart, but also a bit awkward. Think of Kate Bishop as Katniss Everdeen (“The Hunger Games”) or Tauriel (“The Hobbit”) 2.0. Best yet, the character isn’t being sexualized with a provocative outfit. She looks strong and ready to kick ass, and she has.

I’m surprised at how much I’m enjoying “Hawkeye.” And apparently so are audiences. On IMDB, it has an 8.1 out of 10.