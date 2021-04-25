Review: Melissa McCarthy sells herself short in new film 'Thunder Force'

McCarthy is a great actress. Even when playing truly unpleasant characters, she finds a way to make you empathize with them.

She’s always very honest and genuine, and that’s a rare quality. Just watch her in “Bridesmaids.”

I didn’t like how gross out and crude it was, but I loved and adored McCarthy’s character, the awkward, dog-obsessed Megan. She stole the film.

McCarthy played a relatively unlikable criminal in “Identity Thief” in which she starred opposite Bateman, but by the end, I felt sorry for Diana, and I even liked the film.

Another good performance was as the fish-out-of-water assistant turned international agent in “Spy,” which was written and directed by Paul Feig.

None of these films had any writing or directing involvement of Falcone, by the way.

But her best work is in drama, of which she never does enough. Her performance in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” in which she plays real-life biographer turned forger Lee Israel, could compete easily with anything Meryl Streep or Glenn Close have done. In fact, for that performance, she received Best Leading Actress nominations from the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, BAFTA and more.