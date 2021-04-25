Review: Melissa McCarthy sells herself short in new film 'Thunder Force'

Somebody needs to stage an intervention for Melissa McCarthy.
During the pandemic, she has headlined not one but two truly dire films — “Superintelligence” and “Thunder Force.”
But I don’t blame her. I blame her husband, Ben Falcone. Not only did he direct, and write one, of the most recent duds, but he is also responsible for some of her other really terrible films, including “Tammy,” “The Boss” and “Life of the Party.”
McCarthy, you need to step away, and work with someone else for a while. You are too close to see that this is a problem.
Thunder Force. Yeah. So here it is.
It’s a “new take” on the superhero genre. Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) is the super smart, bookish kid who gets bullied; Lydia Berman (McCarthy) is the not so bright “muscle” who befriends and protects Emily. They grow up. Drift apart. And then their high school reunion comes along.
Forklift driving/beer swilling Lydia reconnects with Emily, who is now highly successful, super rich, and tremendously innovative, and convinces her to go to the reunion. When she doesn’t show, Lydia goes looking.
It turns out, Emily is busy in her lab, working on a superhero formula that will combine the powers of invisibility with super strength. As you would suspect, the bumbling Lydia gets told to not touch anything, she does, and bam she’s got super strength.
When Emily gets invisibility, these two most unlikely of childhood buddies, take on the city’s supervillains — Laser (Pom Klementieff), The Crab (Jason Bateman), and the super duper villain ring leader, The King (Bobby Cannavale).
You can imagine, without even seeing the film, how this all plays out. There are plenty of scenes where McCarthy is loud, inappropriate and bumbling.
We are subjected to a running gag about the women struggling to get in and out of a sports car. And there are obligatory gross outs — Lydia regularly gobbles down raw chicken, and talks more than she needs to about her stinky suit — and one-liners that fall flat.
Overall, it’s insulting to these very talented actresses, to reduce them to gags about being zaftig women fighting crime. I suspect the concept started as a “visual joke.”
Since most superheroes have zero fat on their carefully sculpted bodies, Falcone probably thought “Hey, wouldn’t it be hilarious to cast two women who weren’t rail thin as superheroes?”
I wish he had thought more along the lines of “Hey, let’s cast two regular-sized, middle-aged women and show the world that you don’t have to be stereotypes to fight crime.”
It could have been “body positive,” but, as is usually the case, Falcone doesn’t think about things very deeply, instead he goes for the cheap and easy laugh (and obligatory “weepy-eyed moment” at the end).
McCarthy is a great actress. Even when playing truly unpleasant characters, she finds a way to make you empathize with them.
She’s always very honest and genuine, and that’s a rare quality. Just watch her in “Bridesmaids.”
I didn’t like how gross out and crude it was, but I loved and adored McCarthy’s character, the awkward, dog-obsessed Megan. She stole the film.
McCarthy played a relatively unlikable criminal in “Identity Thief” in which she starred opposite Bateman, but by the end, I felt sorry for Diana, and I even liked the film.
Another good performance was as the fish-out-of-water assistant turned international agent in “Spy,” which was written and directed by Paul Feig.
None of these films had any writing or directing involvement of Falcone, by the way.
But her best work is in drama, of which she never does enough. Her performance in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” in which she plays real-life biographer turned forger Lee Israel, could compete easily with anything Meryl Streep or Glenn Close have done. In fact, for that performance, she received Best Leading Actress nominations from the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, BAFTA and more.
She was also really good in “The Kitchen” as the wife of a New York gangster in Hell’s Kitchen during the 1970s, who, when her husband goes to prison, she takes over his criminal enterprise with the help of two other women — one played by Tiffany Haddish; the other by Elisabeth Moss. I’m still perplexed as to why that film didn’t do very well. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Like McCarthy, Spencer is a very good actress. But here, she’s given less to work with than is her costar. In fact, her character mostly exists to create the superhero plotline, to be the mom of a “great kid,” and to play “straight guy” to McCarthy’s “fool.” It’s a standard — no longer necessary — formula. Her character has the power of invisibility, but it barely comes into play.
Most of the time, she’s hiding behind something or standing back so her sidekick can throw something (like a bus). There is also the eye-rolling inclusion of a “cool” smart, techie kid (Taylor Mosby) who becomes sort of the third prong of “Thunder Force.” Just didn’t work for me. Nothing in this film seemed organic or innovative. Every characters and situation seemed designed for a specific purpose. And the result is tired, bored, cliched writing.
Even Bateman, who always plays himself, but because he’s so delightful and sarcastic that you don’t care, can’t save this bad, bad film. Adding insult to injury, he gets saddled with a sight gag — he has crab claws for hands, hence his name.
Klementieff is magical as Mantis in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but here, she’s just out of place. She’s every B-villain cliché rolled into one. And don’t get me started on Cannavale. Why does he keep getting cast in comedies? Why? All he knows is go bigger, louder and chew more of the scenery.
From the trailer, “Thunder Force” looked promising. By casting against the superhero “type,” I thought maybe it could offer some important social commentary or add something new to the genre. But this is Falcone, we are talking about here. He consistently takes the easy route, and makes a film that should have been, at best, a five-minute skit on Saturday Night Live.
McCarthy, you are better than this. Stop selling yourself short.