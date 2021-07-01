Review: 'No Sudden Move' may leave you a little ripped off

But he and screenwriter Ed Solomon also want to elevate the material to more than just wiseguys in fedoras driving classic cars with fins. So they’ve dressed up “No Sudden Move” with oblique references to racial tension, redlining and capitalist greed. It’s welcome but not enough, like progressive window-dressing.

Cheadle is perfect — and perfectly named as Curt — a savvy, mostly quiet smart thinker. Culkin leans into the unstable, dangerous energy we so adore in “Succession” and Del Toro uses his side-eyed menace to great effect. Hamm is a charming cop, Fraser is a scary bully and Damon can’t conceal his boyish charisma even in a baddie role. Harbour wonderfully plays the role of a regular guy in over his head that William H. Macy is famous for and Liotta still just has to stare to fill a room with dread.

Perhaps most refreshing are the female characters, so often in ‘50s noir relegated to vixens in pill hats or virginal moms in housedresses. Amy Seimetz plays an unhappy, self-medicating wife and mother who is stifled in her ’50s life, and both Julia Fox and Frankie Shaw make waves with unexpected juice.