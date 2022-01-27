REVIEW: 'Spider-Man: No Way home' gives fans what they want

In anticipation of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” we rewatched the Sam Raimi-directed/Tobey Maguire starring Spider-Man films from 2002, 2004 and 2007; the two Amazing Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield as the webslinger from 2012 and 2014; the Tom Holland as Spider-Man films — “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019); as well as “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), which is where he had his first appearance; and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), when he got blipped, and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), which is post-blip. Because Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is in “No Way Home,” we also rewatched his standalone film from 2016.

And I’m glad we did all of this. I have seen some of these many, many times, but since “No Way Home” is crammed with references and characters to these previous films, a refresher was useful.

Anyone new to the Marvel Universe and their films and who intends to see “No Way Home,” get busy watching. And add the Marvel/Disney+ animated series “What If…?”, to your roster, because without having seen it, especially the Doctor Strange episodes, “No Way Home” might leave you a bit head-scratchy. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it every time a new Marvel property comes out, you can’t be a casual viewer. You are either all in, or what are you doing at this point?

“No Way Home” begins immediately after the events of “Far From Home.” Peter Parker (Holland) has been outed as the man behind the mask by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a disgruntled Stark employee who used drones and tech to make the world think he was a superhero, and everyone now believes what he said about Parker — that he ordered the drone strike that resulted in Mysterio’s death. The stigma taints not only Parker, but extends to his girlfriend, M.J. (Zendaya), and his best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon). For instance, when they apply for universities, including Boston and MIT, they are all rejected because their attendance would be a PR disaster. Disgruntled and just wanting things to go back to “normal,” Parker seeks out Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch), and asks him to cast a spell in which everyone will forget that Parker is Spider-Man. Even though Wong (Benedict Wong), who is now the Sorcerer Supreme, on a “technicality,” warns him to not cast that spell, Doctor Strange (who, like Tony Stark has an ego problem) goes ahead with it. Problem is, while Strange is casting the spell, Parker keeps interrupting him, adding new names of people who maybe shouldn’t forget who he is. Of course, this meddling results in the fracturing of the fabric of space-time, and it opens a door through which other beings existing in the Spider-Man multiverse come through. Since “No Way Home” has been out for about a month, and the Internet is full of leaks — even IMDB has a full cast list of who’s in the movie — I’ll go ahead and write a spoileresque review. Actually, you can’t really talk about the film without spoiling some things, so you have been warned if you continue.

The best thing I have seen about “No Way Home” is that it’s a perfect example of “give the fans what they want, and you can essentially print money.” And that’s exactly what screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have done: They have delivered pure Easter-egg filled nostalgia for the fans. Villains from previous films are back, including Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Max Dillon/Electro (Jamie Foxx), although not blue; Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) serves, briefly, as Parker’s lawyer. For those not in the know, he was in the Netflix series (2015-18) and there has been talk of him rejoining the Marvel-verse. We should have expected it, as at the end of a recent “Hawkeye” episode we caught a glimpse of Daredevil’s prime villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). (Of the Marvel series that Netflix offered — “Iron Fist,” “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Punisher,” “Luke Cage,” and “The Defenders” — the only one I could stomach was “Daredevil”; I never watched “Jessica Jones.”) But the best part of all the nostalgia is that Maguire and Garfield reprised their roles.

What I appreciated about this is that these characters weren’t here to deliver a few quippy lines, make you smile, and disappear. No, they were fully integrated and a part of the plot. We find out what happened to Maguire’s Spider-Man after “Spider-Man 3” and how Garfield’s Spider-Man, the second most tragic after Holland’s, coped, or didn’t, after the love of his life, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), died. For some, seeing the characters again, swinging through the city and fighting bad guys, might feel good; for me, it reminded me how cheated Garfield was out of a role for which he was perfect. We needed to see what happened to him after experiencing such tremendous loss, but never got that. I’m not alone in my feelings. Many fans are clamoring for a third installment with Garfield as Spidey. Make it happen!

Spider-Man is not my favorite Marvel hero. His stories are aimed at a younger audience — he’s a teenager in high school — and there’s always some love/relationship angle that makes me tired. Of the superheroes, he’s the one who seems most pulled in two directions — being the “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” a crime fighting vigilante loner; and the high school/college bound good guy who just seems to want to get married and have a family. All that bores me to tears, so it was really tough rewatching the Maguire Spider-Man films, which have an obnoxious, narcissistic aspiring actress Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) in Parker’s orbit. (The third film is almost unwatchable.) I enjoyed the Garfield Spider-Man films, maybe more so this time around, because Gwen Stacy isn’t such an objectionable whiner. And in the first installment, Garfield’s character reads neurodivergent.

I like Holland a lot, but mostly when his Spider-Man is in OTHER Marvel films, particularly when he is interacting with Doctor Strange, who isn’t in “No Way Home” nearly enough, and especially with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) That’s the gold. When he’s just pining for M.J., trying to figure out how to get her alone on the top of the Eiffel Tower so he can give her a Black Dahlia necklace, as he did in “Far From Home,” I just check out. His love life, I could care less. I will admit, too, that Spider-Man’s innocent, sunny optimism grates on my nerves. Most of the decisions he makes in “No Way Home” weren’t good ones. At all. And the fact that other characters were encouraging him to follow through on his ideas seemed reckless. In fact, if you stay through the credits, you will see the trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens May 6, and you will learn how TERRIBLE and selfish Parker was for asking Doctor Strange to cast the spell in the first place. But, I guess, if he hadn’t, you wouldn’t have conflict or the need for more movies.

“No Way Home” has proven to be a box office titan. It opened officially on Dec. 17, and has grossed, worldwide, $751 million! What did I say about “give the fans what they want, and you can print money?” Unlike some films, such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “No Way Home” is only screening in cinemas, so banking that much money is truly something. And on IMDB, it has 9 out of 10 stars. The fans are pleased.

I enjoyed the film, but Spider-Man, no matter who plays him, never gets more than a 7 out of 10 for me. All that romance and high school stuff … nope. I’m not into teenaged angst. Even when Holland, who is a phenomenally affective actor, is doing the angsting. I hate that I had to see this in the cinema, especially with Omicron sweeping through the nation, but I’m glad I masked up and saw it. I am kind of done with Spider-Man for awhile, though. I’m ready for another Doctor Strange film, and from the trailer, it looks like it’s going to live up to the “madness” part of its title.