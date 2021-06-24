Review: Stir Cove Concert Series off to amazing start

The 2021 Stir Cove Concert Series kicked off this past weekend with two big country artists, Little Big Town and Darius Rucker.

The award-winning band Little Big Town took the stage Friday night with opener Shelby Darrall. The cove was packed as people made their way inside, excited to see a band live, some for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cheers and screams were heard from the audience as the stage darkened and Little Big Town took the stage. The backdrop was a full light show featuring graphics of the earth, clouds and a graphic that was similar to the inside of a kaleidoscope.

The energy stayed upbeat as the band played the songs “Boondocks,” “Pontoon” and “Day Drinking.” Things would slow down as the songs “Better Man” and “Next to You” were played.

The fans sang along to every song as members of Little Big Town poured their hearts into every song they played.

On Saturday night, Darius Rucker took the stage, but some may say Hootie & the Blowfish was there as well — Rucker is the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish. Dave’s Highway opened for Rucker and it was no surprise the venue was, yet again, packed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}