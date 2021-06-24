Review: Stir Cove Concert Series off to amazing start

The 2021 Stir Cove Concert Series kicked off this past weekend with two big country artists, Little Big Town and Darius Rucker.
The award-winning band Little Big Town took the stage Friday night with opener Shelby Darrall. The cove was packed as people made their way inside, excited to see a band live, some for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cheers and screams were heard from the audience as the stage darkened and Little Big Town took the stage. The backdrop was a full light show featuring graphics of the earth, clouds and a graphic that was similar to the inside of a kaleidoscope.
The energy stayed upbeat as the band played the songs “Boondocks,” “Pontoon” and “Day Drinking.” Things would slow down as the songs “Better Man” and “Next to You” were played.
The fans sang along to every song as members of Little Big Town poured their hearts into every song they played.
On Saturday night, Darius Rucker took the stage, but some may say Hootie & the Blowfish was there as well — Rucker is the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish. Dave’s Highway opened for Rucker and it was no surprise the venue was, yet again, packed.
As Rucker took the stage, storm clouds began to roll in — but that didn’t phase the fans ready to sing along to every song they knew. (It ended up not raining).
Songs performed by the multi-platinum selling artist included “Beers and Sunshine,” “Alright” and “If I Told You.” Rucker made sure that when songs slowed down, the one to follow would get the audience feeling upbeat again.
After a few songs, Rucker took the audience by surprise and started playing songs from Hootie & the Blowfish. There were practically two headliners at the same time.
Dedicated fans who have been with Rucker since the beginning cheered with excitement as “Only Wanna Be with You” and “Hold my Hand” were played on stage.
Reminders for Stir Cove shows: chairs and blankets are allowed, but space for them is limited; clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags are allowed as well as small purses, wallets and clutches that are not larger than 4.5 inches tall and 6.5 inches long; large purses, bags, backpacks and fanny-packs are not allowed; and the box office opens at 4 p.m.
The current COVID-19 policy is that you don’t need to wear a mask if you are vaccinated, and it is strongly encouraged that you do if you have not been vaccinated.
Upcoming shows are Skid Row with Dokken and Vixen on July 17, 3 Doors Down with Seether on Aug. 12, Brothers Osborne with Travis Dennig on Aug. 14, Justin Moore on Sept. 11 and ZZ Top on Sept. 17.
For more information or to buy tickets visit bit.ly/3wRbOZB.