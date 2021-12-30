REVIEW: 'Yellowjackets' an enjoyable mystery ride

In 1996, an all-female high school soccer team was on its way to nationals when the private plane in which they were riding in crashed. Deep in the Ontario wilderness. How could anyone have survived for 19 months? Well, that’s what viewers of Showtime’s series “Yellowjackets” are slowly learning through flashbacks. And it is beginning to seem that it wasn’t by being vegans.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the drama/horror/mystery takes place in the present and focuses on a few of the survivors, namely Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), a housewife who is dissatisfied in her marriage and who hates her teenager; Taissa (Tawny Cypress), the mother of one who is running for political office; Misty (Christina Ricci), a nurse who is an amateur online sleuth; and Natalie (Juliette Lewis), a recovering addict with a traumatic past. Since returning to “civilization,” all have spent their lives evading questions of what happened all those years ago, but someone out there seems to know something, and is threatening to expose them unless they pay $50,000.

Showtime made the brilliant decision to screen its newcomer immediately after the much buzzed about “Dexter: New Blood,” which itself is a must-watch. And I don’t know if anyone else is watching “Yellowjackets,” but those who do seem to like it — it has 8/10 on IMDB — and that includes me. It started out a bit slow, but by now, episode six, “Saints,” which aired on Sunday, Dec. 19, it has me engaged and looking forward to Sunday nights. (In addition to the mystery, and the horror, it has added a supernatural twist.)

The series only has 10 episodes, and early on, I wondered if it would be a limited, one-off, but IMDB has a second season listed, so maybe it will continue. Some have compared it to “Lost,” and I guess I can see how they have come up with that: Both have characters surviving plane crashes and both have “mysteries” to solve. But whereas “Lost” viewers wondered where the people crashed — remember there were polar bears on the island — the mystery in “Yellowjackets” is a bit more complex. It’s more like: What happened to all the characters we only see in flashbacks, and how truly awful was their demise? Much more than “Lost,” “Yellowjackets” reminds me of “Lord of the Flies.” We’ve already seen some cryptic, jarring flashbacks where survivors are dressed in animal costumes, and one of the characters serves as a “mystic,” in very much the way that Simon was. (Will she meet a similar fate?)

The casting director did a great job of finding young actresses who look and act like their adult versions: Sophie Thatcher is the younger Natalie; Sophie Nelisse is teen Shauna; Samantha Hanratty is Teen Misty; and Jasmin Savoy Brown in younger Taissa. And the casting, overall, is great.

Lewis plays it as a tough, don’t give a damn, rock-n-roll, all black wearing anarchist. She seems one step away from burning everything down. She’s dangerous but maybe not to the extreme of Mallory Knox in “Natural Born Killers” (1994). Ricci’s character is no doubt a dangerous sociopath, but with her blond kinky curls and glasses, she comes across as “sweet” looking. She does a good job channeling weird and off-putting; cringe and “yikes” are a good way to describe her. Cypress plays the quintessence of an aspiring politician; on the surface, she seems poised, classy, and well-put together, but underneath, she’s ruthless. And her young son, played by Aiden Stoxx, holy crap. He’s a spooky little thing. He seems destined to star in an upcoming Jordan Peele horror film. Lynskey is a good actress, but for some reason I’ve never liked her. She has a baby doll voice and a delivery that borders on sycophancy. I find her off-putting. Making it worse is that her character gets the most screen time, so buckle up. That being said, even my dislike of her hasn’t put me off the show, so that’s a real testament to its appeal.

What happened 25 years ago? I hope we find out once the season wraps, and we aren’t strung along season after season in the way that “Lost” strung us along and then, after six years, had one of the worst endings in TV series history. At this point, I’m all in with “Yellowjackets.”