'Scrub' Miller smashes motorcycle firewall record

History was made Thursday night in downtown Council Bluffs during the last Bikes on the 100 Block event of the hot summer season as stunt performer Scotty “Scrub” Miller blasted his way through 15 flaming wooden boards on his stripped down Harley-Davidson Sportster 883, breaking the previous record by two.

As the sun slowly set behind the Omni Business Centre parking garage, the assembled crowd was abuzz with both excitement and beer. A big crowd always shows up for Bikes on the 100 Block during the summer months — a typical night might see 1,500 motorcycles and between three and four thousand people, according to Council Bluffs Police — but the number of people waiting to watch Miller make history was by far the most in the brief history of the community event.

The scheduled start time was just after nightfall. As dusk approached, Miller walked the course on North Second Street with the pyrotechnic professionals, making sure everything was set up correctly. Accompanied by his dog, Crutch the Tripod, who lost a leg seven months ago after being hit by a truck, Miller was calm and focused in the hours leading up to his record-breaking attempt, like he had ice in his veins, which would come in handy as he rumbled through the nearly 600 feet of fire and smoke.

A couple of hours before Miller broke the record, Bobby Edwards of Bikes on the 100 Block sponsor Edwards Motorsports said that he was absolutely confident that Miller was going to do it.

“Why even attempt it if you don’t think you’d do it?” Edwards said.

The previous record of 13 was held by X-Games medalist Vicki Golden, who smashed through 13 firewalls in 2019 on the tarmac of the San Bernardino International Airport.

North Second Street, between West Kanesville and West Broadway, is usually used for motorcycle parking during the 100 Block events, but since it was blocked off for the stunt course, thousands of motorcycles lined Broadway between First and Fourth streets, with overflow spilling into the American National Bank parking lot.

The night smelled of cigarettes, spilled beer and kerosene as Miller rode his Harley up and down North Second in the minutes before he would make the record-breaking attempt, popping wheelies and pumping his fist toward the crowds that lined both sides of the street.

“Fire it up!” the crowd chanted, egged on by radio host Crash Davis of 101.9 The Keg, as Miller took one last loop before settling near where North Second intersects with Kanesville, waiting for the flames.

On cue, the pyrotechnic experts did their thing and the 15 wooden boards ignited in unison, sending billows of thick black smoke into the sky. The rumble of Miller’s bike could be heard as he revved the engine, eager to hit that first firewall.

When it was over, and Miller emerged from the fire and smoke after smashing through the 15th and final firewall, the crowd erupted into cheers.

“I feel a great deal of achievement,” a slightly singed Miller said after enjoying a few victory laps. “It was a lot harder than I realized. By about the 10th wall in, it got pretty hairy there. It was a little hard to see, a lot of smoke going on that I wasn’t anticipating. There was a lot bigger flame than in practice and in testing, but I think it went great.”

Asked if he would attempt something like this again, Miller answered without hesitation.

“I would love to do it again,” he said. “If somebody beats this record, I’d do 17, maybe even 20.”

Miller is already planning an even bigger stunt for next year’s Bikes on the 100 Block, but he’s not ready to say much about it just yet.

“We’re thinking about a few things,” Miller said. “It’ll be something special, for sure.”