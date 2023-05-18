Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Casino kicks off its 20th summer concert series this Friday with Willie Nelson taking the stage for a sold out show.

There have been 16 shows announced, but Robert McCracken, director of operations at Harrah’s, said they are also still in negotiations with a few other shows.

“Personally, I’m excited about the Iowa is For Lovers festival,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve done something like this at Stir. Plus, the bands for both days are all awesome!”

McCracken said Harrah’s is excited about the season being here.

“It brings a lot of energy to the property, the staff and the guests,” he said.

Show that have been announced include:

May 19 — Willie Nelson with Austin Snell

May 20 — Bret Michaels

June 10 — Jake Owen with Kaylyn Sahs

June 17 — Louis Tomlinson with The Snuts and Andrew Cushin

July 6 — Trace Adkins

July 14 — Ice Cube

July 30 — Air Supply

Aug. 3 — Travis Tritt

Aug. 5 — Gov’t Mule: Dark Side of the Mule with Jason Bonham

Aug. 11 — Whiskey Myers

Aug. 19 — Day one of Iowa is for Lovers Festival with Hawthorne Heights, The Story So Far, Bayside, Silverstein, Emery, The Forecast, Proper and Bouquet

Aug. 20 — Day two of Iowa is for Lovers Festival with Hawthorne Heights, Mayday Parade, THRICE, Anberlin, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Spitalfield

Aug. 26 — Styx

Aug. 31 — Alter Bridge with Sevendust and MJT

Sept. 10 — Staind

Sept. 29 — Sam Hunt with Lily Rose

“We’re super grateful for the support Stir Cove gets from the community of music fans in Omaha and Council Bluffs,” McCracken said. “We’re kicking off our 20th season with a sold out show — it’s hard not to be excited and appreciative about that.”

You can find more information about upcoming shows at Harrah’s, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., by visiting bit.ly/453jucO.