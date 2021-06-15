Summer Fest at River's Edge to provide family fun on Saturday

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will host the inaugural Summer Fest at River's Edge on Saturday.

The free event will feature outdoor activities for the whole family will enjoy, the city said in a release. The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, 4200 Ave. B.

According to the city, Summer Fest activities include a bounce house, a 45-foot obstacle course, a 65-foot three-lane obstacle course, face painting, lawn games, an on-site coloring contest, a chalk art mural project and prize drawings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A live DJ will "be cranking out the jams" and concessions will be available from Jimmy’s Hot Dogs, Cool Penguin Shaved Ice and Mr. Ice Cream.

“Tom Hanafan Park is the perfect place for events like Summer Fest,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release. “Residents of all ages are invited to join us at the park, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy a summer afternoon. You can take a leisurely walk around the park enjoying the sights and sounds while the kids burn some energy in the obstacle courses.”

The city thanked event sponsors, JEO Consulting Group and Family Inc., who will provide free beach balls and free cotton candy for the first 300 people.