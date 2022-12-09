Sutter to host holiday concert Saturday

Local musician Candace Sutter will host a holiday concert at 7 pm. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Multipurpose Complex, 2501 Harry Langdon Blvd.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

“My new ‘Christmas Meditation Aria,’ due to release later this week, will be previewed upon entrance and guests will hear compositions, arrangements of traditional Christmas hymns and covers from my band as well as me solo,” Sutter said Monday. “They will also hear compositions from my adult choir, compiled of several musicians in Council Bluffs and Omaha, a children’s choir, family choir and additional caroling with the audience.”

Cost is $20 and advance tickets are available at eventbrite.com, but may also be purchased at the door; 10% of ticket proceeds will go to the ISD Foundation, aiding extracurricular needs for the students of ISD.

Sutter is a composer/songwriter and Nashville Christian Recording Artist. She has written several hundred compositions and released her first album, “Open Your Heart,” in July 2019. She has also recorded various piano solos, which will be going onto various platforms digitally in 2023.

Sutter teaches piano and drums at her private studio and also leads worship at Timothy Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.