Council Bluffs Public Library programs

The Olympics: It Has Always Been a Political Platform

With the Olympics around the corner, the Council Bluffs Public Library is virtually hosting Evan Weiner and his presentation “The Olympics: It Has Always Been a Political Platform.”

The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. Weiner is a speaker and author with a background in radio and TV broadcast.

“Political statements and the Olympics have gone hand-in-hand since 1904,” a press release said. “The Olympics is a global platform and people have seized that moment. The lead up to the 2021 Tokyo Games is unlike any other in history and will be a political statement as well.”

The 2020 Olympics was the first time the Olympics had been cancelled since the 1940 and 1944 games, which were cancelled due to World War II.

“Despite these hurdles, the International Olympic Committee went to extraordinary measures to make sure ‘The Games Must Go On,’” the release said.

Weiner has won two Associated Press Awards and currently writes for the Daily Beast.