Council Bluffs Public Library programs

The Olympics: It Has Always Been a Political Platform
With the Olympics around the corner, the Council Bluffs Public Library is virtually hosting Evan Weiner and his presentation “The Olympics: It Has Always Been a Political Platform.”
The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. Weiner is a speaker and author with a background in radio and TV broadcast.
“Political statements and the Olympics have gone hand-in-hand since 1904,” a press release said. “The Olympics is a global platform and people have seized that moment. The lead up to the 2021 Tokyo Games is unlike any other in history and will be a political statement as well.”
The 2020 Olympics was the first time the Olympics had been cancelled since the 1940 and 1944 games, which were cancelled due to World War II.
“Despite these hurdles, the International Olympic Committee went to extraordinary measures to make sure ‘The Games Must Go On,’” the release said.
Weiner has won two Associated Press Awards and currently writes for the Daily Beast.
“In 2007, the Department of State sent him to talk to foreign nationals at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas about the politics of sports business in America,” the release said.
This program will be virtual, but guests can watch at the library in Meeting Room B, or from their own home over Zoom.
These programs are free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132.
For more information visit councilbluffslibrary.org.