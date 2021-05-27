'Crime Scene Kitchen' says it's possible to tell who made what

Could you recreate what someone was baking just by looking at the mess? If you know enough about ingredients and they way they’re assembled, yes.

In the new competition show, “Crime Scene Kitchen,” bakers try to duplicate desserts by studying the crumbs — and dirty dishes — left at the scene of the crime.

“You don’t need to be an expert in foods and baking to be able to understand it,” said Executive Producer Conrad Green. “When you see these people searching through a kitchen, we try to make it quite clear so you can follow their thought processes.”

Self-taught bakers learn through their mistakes, said judge Yolanda Gampp. “Hopefully, you take them to heart and you move on and you keep trying. That’s exactly what these contestants had to do. Next time, they realize, ‘We need to look in the drawer. We need to look in the trash. We need to look everywhere in that kitchen so we don’t miss a clue.’”

Baking can go in a lot of directions, fellow judge Curtis Stone added. “The end result is very, very different. Sometimes, they’re just an inch away from success but they’re going to end up doing something totally different.”