Documentary review: Ken Burns opens the book on Ernest Hemingway for PBS special

The public persona became a burden for him, Novick says during a Zoom interview. “It becomes kind of exhausting, someone said in the film, to be Hemingway after a while. Trying to live up to the image he created for himself really was tragic.”

Novick first became interested in digging into his life when she visited Key West more than 20 years ago. While the filmmakers were doing “Vietnam,” they realized if they wanted to do something about American icons they better get interviews before it was too late. They started with Hemingway’s son, Patrick, “then went full speed ahead after that.”

During the “Vietnam” series, Burns interviewed Le Minh Khue who, as a young girl, volunteered to help repair damage done by U.S. planes on the Ho Chi Minh Trail. She brought “For Whom the Bell Tolls” with her. “She said she stayed alive because of the way Hemingway kind of taught her how to survive,” Burns says. “So here you have literature of the highest order that isn’t some abstract metaphysical thing but something really direct.”