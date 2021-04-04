Documentary Review: Netflix's 'Cecil Hotel' doc misses the mark

It wasn’t unusual to find dead bodies in rooms at the Cecil nor was it uncommon for the police to pay countless visits every day.

With all of this in mind — the murders, the suicides, the disappearances! — the documentary brings in Elisa Lam, who we learn about, first person, through her prolific online blog entries.

From these emerges a portrait of a young Chinese woman who had had some mental health setbacks in her life, but who aspired to make her mark; she wanted to see the world. She decided to take a trip, by herself, through California. Her last stop was Los Angeles and the Cecil Hotel.

When she disappeared, the police launched an investigation, but turned up nothing. With only surveillance video, showing her “acting strangely” in an elevator, to go on, they decided to release it online to the public. This is when everything gets out of hand.

Amateur “sleuths” — many who seem to be trying to be as sensationalistic and over dramatic as possible so as to drive traffic to their YouTube channels — became obsessed with Lam; some saying that they watched the video thousands of times, hoping to “solve the crime.”