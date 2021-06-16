"Inside" a raw, meta, amazing special from Bo Burnham

Burnham has a great voice, and he could easily transition to a career in music. But he’s also incredibly smart and incisive. The reason his songs are more like musical theater is that they tell a story; offering commentary on a wide variety of topics, such as climate change, his own narcissism, white privilege, social and economic inequality and even the billionaire Jeff Bezos. (There are TWO songs that mention him.) The comedian is painfully self-aware of his need for attention — in “Get Your Hands Up,” the chorus is “get your f-ing hands up, get on out of your seat, all eyes on me, all eyes on me” — and how our fixation with social media can be problematic. In a short skit, he is lying on the floor, covered with a blanket up to his chin; his head on a pillow, and next to him is a microphone into which he says: “Maybe allowing giant digital media corporations to exploit the neurochemical drama of our children for profit … You know, maybe that was, uh, a bad call by us. Maybe the flattening of the entire subjective human experience into a … lifeless exchange of value that benefits nobody, except for, um, you know, a handful of bug-eyed salamanders in Silicon Valley … Maybe that as a … way of life forever … maybe that’s, um, not good.”