Learn about Black History Month through Iowa PBS and its educational programs

Iowa PBS .1 will be celebrating Black History Month with a variety of educational programs.

According to a press release from Iowa PBS, the programs will highlight stories of courage, strength and perseverance.

“These programs will offer viewers opportunities to honor the contributions and achievements of Black Americans by learning more about their stories,” the release said.

Program dates and times

Antiques Roadshow, “Celebrating Black Americana” on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

“Marching Forward” on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

“Goin’ Back to T-Town,” on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

“Slave Trade” on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

“Voice of Freedom” on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

“Write My Name in the Book of Life” on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

“The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” on Feb. 16 and 23 at 8 p.m.

“Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America” on Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m.