REVIEW: 'Bridgerton' boasts Julie Andrews and costumes but drops off from there

Julie Andrews’ voice — as the series’ narrator — is the bait to get you into “Bridgerton,” a new costume drama on Netflix.

The series, however, is more talk than action and that’s where it isn’t quite in the same league as “The Great,” another drama about the privileged that delivered — and shocked.

“Bridgerton” settles for an awful lot of parties and talky moments between friends during the Regency era in England.

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, “Bridgerton” looks sumptuous and has the hint of scandal but it’s hardly up to “Gossip Girl’s” standard.

Andrews — who isn’t seen — is the anonymous person behind a newsletter that charts the comings and goings and goings and comings of the elite. She’s particularly enamored with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), a porcelain beauty who has captured the fancy of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), a bored royal who declares her “flawless.” That means she’s the big catch for a phalanx of suitors who play Cinderella games with her. She’s not all that interested (at one point she has three men on her “no” list), but she needs to get a suitor so others can have the ones who don’t measure up.