REVIEW: 'Clickbait' best viewed as background fodder

Marketing executive Lauren has always appreciated her best friend Nate. After all, her father and stepmother adore him and he's always there to support her with gingerbread and hot cocoa — her favorites. She tries to be there for him, too, and promises to help him decorate the Christmas tree at the community center where he works. However, when Lauren's office is tasked with putting together a last-minute pitch for a client by Christmas Eve, she backs out. That night, she wakes at 2 a.m. to a confusing surprise — the boyfriend she'd had as a teenager is in her apartment and hasn't aged a day. Just as he warns Lauren, she is soon visited by three more ex-boyfriends, who help her revisit past their Christmases together in hopes of getting her to see the pattern in her relationships. During these trips to her holiday history, Lauren sees the one person she could always count on is Nate, but in the present, she is too scared to recognize the love that is right in front of her. She must learn from her past and open her heart or risk losing Nate forever.