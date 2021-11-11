Review: I should've watched the great 'Ozark' earlier

Although he was only in one season — season three — Wendy’s bipolar brother, Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) was another standout. When we meet him, he’s in front of a classroom, trying to teach math. Within a split second, he’s angrily snatching away every students’ cell phones, throwing them into a trash can, and then chucking them, angrily, into a wood chipper. It shouldn’t surprise you, that he’s fired, and not long after he shows up on his sister’s doorstep, he’s like a wrecking ball to everything and everyone around him. He also serves as a brief love interest for Ruth, who, herself is a fascinating character. The only female living in the testosterone trailer park of Langmores, she appears strong, capable, tough, and very clever, but most of this is a façade, as she’s endured a lot of trauma in her 20-something years.

What I like about Ozark is that characters are complicated; ethically challenged, let’s say. No one is completely bad, and they definitely aren’t “good.” There is a lot of moral grey area. Why did Marty, who is maybe the most “ethical” character, agree to work with a cartel? One might think it would be the potential for earning a lot of money, but in fact, his ability to work the numbers and game the system is savant-like, and the challenge was what hooked him. Whereas he’s methodical and hyperfocused — probably neurodivergent — his wife, who worked on Obama’s Chicago campaign, is a manipulative, quick thinking woman fueled by power and ego. She’s much more dangerous and chaotic. Their daughter is like Wendy; their son, like Marty. Even seemingly likeable, morally neutral characters end up being problematic. The show is like a modern Shakespearean tragedy. Everyone is driven by forces that lead them further and further down a dark path, from which there seems no escape. And yet, they always find a way to rationalize their horrible behavior and bad decisions.