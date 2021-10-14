Review: Let's get 'Physical'

Sheila, as I said, isn’t a character with whom you want to hang out. A WASP, she is self-loathing — she engages in toxic self-talk, telling herself she’s weak and ugly — neurotic and compulsive. As a way of coping with her life, after she drops her daughter off at childcare, she drives to the local fast-food joint and buys three cheeseburgers, three fries, and a chocolate shake. She takes them to a hotel, takes off her clothes, eats everything, and then throws up and takes a shower. Every time, she vows it will be the last; every time, she tells herself she will eat healthily. Her husband, who is oblivious to his wife’s secret life, is a pot smoking, philandering Jewish hippie, whose liberal ideals don’t align with Sheila’s wealthy conservative parents — Wendie Malick and Ray Wise — or with their San Diego community. (It is suggested she married him to “get back” at her parents.) When he loses his job, he embarks on a political career, with the help of his long-time friend Jerry Goldman (Geoffrey Arend), a hanger-on pothead, and girlfriend/student Simone (Ashley Liao). I only mention that her husband is Jewish, because the show sets him and his friend up as “outsiders,” and I think the creator is highlighting the undercurrent of antisemitism in that time and place.