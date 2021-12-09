REVIEW: 'New Blood' a welcome return to the Dexterverse

“Dexter” (2006-2013) was and still is one of my favorite TV shows. I have the “Dexter” board game, bobblehead and maybe a dozen “Dexter” T-shirts (even a parody mashup with the serial killer and the cartoon “Dexter’s Laboratory.”)

I’ve rewatched it — all eight seasons two or three times. As much as I loved it, the quality waxed and waned; some seasons were better than others, and the series finale wasn’t my favorite. But I didn’t flat out detest it, and air grievances about it. I’m in the minority, though. Many fans hated the ending and so did writer/producer Clyde Phillips — who had left the show by then — and who is showrunner on the limited series, “Dexter: New Blood,” which can be seen on Sundays on Showtime.

“Dexter: New Blood” picks up 10 years later. Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is living in a small, relatively remote town in upstate New York. It’s wooded, snowy, and near Native American land. He’s now going by the name Jim Lindsay (a nod to the author of the “Dexter” novels, Jeff Lindsay), works in a very small scale sporting and outdoor goods store and is dating police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). He’s flying under every possible radar. He’s even managed to keep his “dark passenger” under control, thanks to rage and hate-filled guidance from his deceased sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter). (Debra was killed and died during the series finale; Dexter’s father, Harry (James Remar), is nowhere to be seen.)

Of course, Dexter is a serial killer with a high body count, and one can only keep a monster in a box for so long. Cue the arrival of an obnoxious, douche-y rich boy Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson). He comes into the store where Dexter works and wants to buy an expensive, more firepower-than-needed gun so he can go hunting. The interaction rubs Dexter the wrong way. To make matters worse, Dexter finds out that Matt was responsible for the death of several people in a boating collision and blamed a best friend for it; he fits “the code.” Long story short, the dark passenger rears its ugly head, and Matt finds himself on a table, naked, in a room covered with plastic sheeting. Kill completed, and dismembered body put under a fire pit.

But Dexter can’t go back to “normal.” Several problems arise: Matt is the son of rich and prominent Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), who refuses to accept that his son “ran off.” He isn’t going to let this one go. And who should arrive just as the search for the missing Matt begins? No one other than Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott), Dexter’s now teenaged son, who during the series finale went to live in Argentina with step-mother Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski). He is looking for his father; the one he knows is named Dexter and who lived in Miami. Will he go along with the new name and identity or sell his dad out?

As can be guessed from its title, the focus of this 10-episode series isn’t as much Dexter as it is on his relationship with his “new blood,” Harrison. Fans know that Dexter and his now deceased brother, Rudy (Christian Camargo), AKA the Ice Truck Killer, witnessed their mother’s murder, and neither turned out “normal.” As Harrison, too, was present during his mother’s murder (Julie Benz) and was equally “bathed in her blood,” the question arises, will he escape the “family curse” or will he start a body count of his own? Four episodes in, and we are beginning to think he’s bound for a “Harrison Morgan” standalone series. (I mean, not only is Dexter his father — and he was actively murdering throughout Harrison’s childhood — but his step-mother was a serial killer herself. Was there much of a chance that he would grow up to be “well-adjusted”?)

When I first started watching “Dexter: New Blood,” I was on the fence; I wasn’t sure if they had captured the “magic” of the original series. (Those first few seasons of “Dexter” are exceptional.) But it’s been growing on me, and I look forward to Sunday nights. (What’s even better is that Showtime has a serial killer two-fer, “Dexter” and “Yellowjackets.”) Hall steps into Dexter’s shoes so easily; he was born to play this character. He’s riveting.

I’m still not sold on Deb being inside Dexter’s head and not Harry. I liked her neurotic, trash mouth talking swagger in the original series; here, she’s just abusive and awful. (I guess she’s the embodiment of his guilt and self-hatred.)

Alcott is good, and he has a difficult task here. He tries to be charming, but you can see his trauma bubbling beneath the surface. After all, we learn that McKay died, leaving him without any other human connections. Alone, in his teens, he returned to Miami, and bounced around in foster homes, before landing in New York. He never knew why Dexter had abandoned him. There’s a lot of trauma here. And then, there’s clearly something “not right” about him, too. He’s duplicitous like his father. And maybe there’s something more malevolent growing.

The fact that Dexter stalks, hunts murders, and dismembers people — I don’t remember how many victims he left behind in Miami, but a lot — should make him an unlikely “hero.” People shouldn’t really like him. But I do. For a variety of reasons.

There is something cathartic about watching him take out those people who eluded the justice system. Dexter rarely kills anyone who doesn’t “deserve it.” When his police officer father discovered Dexter’s “dark passenger,” Harry gave him a code that would prevent him from being caught. He could only kill “guilty” people with whom he had no connection, and he had to remove all evidence. As Dexter worked as a blood spatter expert at Miami PD, he was able to manipulate evidence that would point the police in other directions. It worked for eight seasons.

As an autistic person, too, I connected with Dexter in other ways. He wears a “mask,” because he can’t be himself around others. He adopts a false, socially acceptable, persona that is friendly and social. He joined the bowling league, he went to parties, he brought donuts to work for everyone to enjoy and he made breakfast — complete with smiley faced pancakes. Only a few saw behind the mask — Sgt. Doakes (Erik King) — and when they did, they remarked how “weird” and “creepy” Dexter was. That is often said about autistic people. Weird is a commonly used adjective.

Dexter never really understood human beings. He watched them, tried copying them, but could never “be” like them. Each season was about him trying to adapt to different scenarios — father, husband, brother, boyfriend, and best friend — and each situation not only ended poorly but reminded him of his “offness.” He wanted to be human but always felt alien from those around him. Ask any neurodivergent person. They will tell you they frequently feel like aliens, robots, changelings; and that it can be hard to connect with others. I understand Dexter’s isolation but also his need to make connections.

“Dexter” had its faults. Some of the characters I truly loathed; and the creators always unnecessarily threw Dexter into bed or into a new relationship, probably because that attracts audiences. (Of course, in “New Blood” he’s in “love” again. Maybe they think this makes him seem more neurotypical; more “normal”?) Those things aside, the show was usually well written and acted. It also was tense, high stakes. Hall is the reason to watch, though. He’s a great actor; very charismatic. It’s funny, though, I liked him so much in “Dexter” that I tried watching him in other projects, most notably in Alan Ball’s “Six Feet Under” (2001-2005) and I never found those other shows or his characters very compelling. Maybe it’s just him in this character.

So I’m glad that Showtime is letting us revisit Dexter and his world, and showing us where he is a decade later. I always enjoyed seeing him with Harrison — he did seem to love his son — and watching him cope with a difficult and troubled teenager is fascinating. Having that on-going investigation also keeps your blood pressure high.

Will Dexter escape the clutches of the law again? Or will he finally end up behind bars? Will he have to kill his way out of his predicament? Will he escape with Harrison? Will he kill Harrison, should he prove to be dangerous? Or will he end up on a cutting room table at the hands of his own son? We have six more episodes to find out. The possibilities are endless. And I’m riveted.