Review: 'Only Murders in the Building' a good time with old comedy friends

The series premiered Aug. 31, and I’ll be honest, initially I was skeptical. I saw the press photo/poster and wondered what two septuagenarians were doing running around with an almost 30-year-old. If it was a love story, I would give it a hard pass. No one needs another project about old men and young love interests. No one. But I do like both Martin and Short, so I watched the trailer. It seemed promising. Hulu was smart in that they released the first three episodes for immediate screening — for the rest, you must wait for a new episode to drop on Tuesdays. I watched them one after another and got immediately hooked.

It’s a very entertaining series. The writing is sharp and funny, and Martin and Short are a joy to watch, playing so naturally off one another. Martin is the reserved straight guy — he’s always kind of over-it — and Short is the flamboyant effusive, always trying to get an ill-conceived project off the ground type. Their personalities couldn’t be more different and watching them react to one other is never dull. In fact, it’s so enjoyable watching them, that Gomez doesn’t really need to be here. She gets cast regularly, as an actress, and I don’t get her appeal. As a singer, she’s very good; as an actress, yeah, no. (No doubt, she was brought in to bring in “younger” viewers, thus, giving the show broader appeal.) If you are older than 40, you will enjoy the celebrity cameos, including, so far, Sting, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Tina Fey.