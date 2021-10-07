Review: 'Squid Game' is 'compelling, addictive and emotional'

The premises might be similar, but the emotional impact of “Squid Game” is infinitely higher than “Battle Royale,” maybe only because the former gets nine hours to make you care about characters, and the latter has only 115 minutes. Even if you hate Seong Gi-hun early on, you will be completely on his side a few episodes in. He’s made a mess of his life, yes, but at his core, he’s a kind and decent person. Lee, who is a huge, prolific star in Korean cinema, was perfectly cast. He effortlessly takes the audience through emotional ups and downs, and, by episode six, Gganbu, your heart will feel like it has been torn out of your body and stomped on. You might even feel traumatized. What I love about Squid Game is that it isn’t like a lot of K-Drama, which manipulates your emotions by showing traumatized children or women bawling. (It still gets me, but I always feel like my emotional response wasn’t earned.)

The entire cast of Squid Game is stellar and of the highest caliber. Park Hae-soo plays Cho Sang-woo, a much lauded and admired “success story” who escaped his poor upbringing to attend the prestigious Seoul National University and to become head of an investment team. Unfortunately, he took a lot of risks on stocks and “futures,” putting his mom’s business and house — as well as embezzling from clients — up for collateral, and now he owes a monumental debt. He’s more desperate than most. As big a creep as he is, I liked him throughout. Ho Yeon Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok, a North Korean who escaped with her younger brother. She’s trying to earn enough money to get one of her parent’s freed, and her brother out of the orphanage. At the beginning, we see she’s a pickpocket who was in an abusive relationship with the gangster. This traumatized woman has serious trust issues. (Her story probably affected me the most.) Anupam Tripathi plays Abdul Ali, a sweet-natured Pakistani who has been working undocumented for no wages for six months. He has a young child and wife, depending on him. He befriends Cho Sang-woo and becomes part of the “good guys’ team.” Oh Young-soo is Oh Il-nam, probably the most pull-your-heart-strings-until-you-can’t-take-anymore character. He has a fast-growing brain tumor, which means he doesn’t have long to live. He plays the dangerous game, because he has nothing to lose. The relationship he forms with Seong Gi-hun is endearing and helps reveal our main character’s “true heart.”