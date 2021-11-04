REVIEW: 'The Chestnut Man' a satisfying Scandinavian detective series

Although they are only playing supporting characters, Esben Dalgaard Anderson is very believable as the distraught, drowning-his-sorrow-in-alcohol father of the kidnapped girl; David Dencik, who was also in “Department Q: The Absent One,” is notable as the head of forensics; and Dorner is good as the mother who is trying to craft “normalcy” by returning to the political spotlight.

Story-wise, “The Chestnut Man” has its ups and downs. The initial murder on the farm — it’s a flashback — is pretty unsettling. It drew me in and hooked me. And toward the end of the series, things got really tense and unnerving. I think I was shouting at the screen. Although, I didn’t much like the main characters initially — they seemed bland — I eventually grew to care about them. The political backdrop muddied the story a bit, and there’s some time dedicated to a guy who confessed to kidnapping and killing the daughter, but then there’s question about that … And there is a lot of back and forth in time, which means you really have to pay attention. Sometimes, the series is doing too much, when it should be more straightforward. Just solve the damn case.