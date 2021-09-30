REVIEW: ‘Y: The Last Man’ improves inclusivity in Hollywood

Also notable is the idea of having a tough female agent shepherding and protecting Yorick. I’ve never seen Romans before, but she’s intense and would prove a worthy opponent to the likes of Jason Bourne and James Bond. In fact, I half wonder if this relationship of a strong, very capable female bodyguard keeping an unconventional male — he doesn’t even know how to use a knife and is incredibly anxious — safe was inspired by “Strange Days” (1995), which found a cornrowed chauffeur Angela Bassett keeping weaselly Ralph Fiennes (who also had longer hair and slight facial hair) out of harm’s way. I remember watching that Kathryn Bigelow directed film back in the day, and thinking, “wow, this is pretty revolutionary.” Nice to see that unusual male/female dynamic at play again.

By the fifth episode of “Y: The Last Man,” Agent 355 and Yorick are seeking a rogue geneticist, Dr. Allison Mann (Diana Bang), who they hope can figure out why all beings with a Y chromosome have died, and how to “fix” the situation. Her character has piqued my interest. She’s unconventional and very outspoken. The political power play is also coming into sharp focus with Kimberly Campbell Cunningham trying to build alliances. (I keep getting flashbacks to “The Mist,” 2007, where the sensible people in the grocery store are trying to survive the interdimensional monsters outside and the increasingly powerful and dangerous anti-science, religious zealots inside.) Cunningham is like so many women — ones who are defined by having children (all were boys) — by being “pious,” and through their relationship, usually hero worshipping and deferring, to men. She’s clearly the show’s villain, and she’s already pretty unlikable. (Considering that Tamblyn is married to left-leaning comedian David Cross, I assume she is nothing like this character.)