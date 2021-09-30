REVIEW: ‘Y: The Last Man’ improves inclusivity in Hollywood

FX debuted a new apocalyptic/drama TV series, “Y: The Last Man,” and if you have HULU, you can watch the first five episodes with new ones dropping on Mondays.
Based on the DC Comics’ graphic series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the pilot sets the tone by introducing a variety of main characters: Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), a long-serving liberal Congresswoman; Agent 355 (Ashley Romans), a mysterious operative who has infiltrated a white supremacist group in Oklahoma; Hero Brown (Olivia Thirlby), a “hot mess” paramedic having an affair with her coworker; Kimberly Campbell Cunningham (Amber Tamblyn), a best-selling conservative author and sometimes guest on The View; Nora Brady (Marin Ireland), press advisor to the current Republican president; and Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), an aspiring escape artist/magician who hangs out with his Capuchin monkey, Ampersand.
The pilot ends with everyone who has an XY chromosome — yes, animals too, and the president — dying horribly by bleeding out. All except, that we know of, Yorick Brown. And his monkey.
I assume that as the series progresses, we will watch the female society try to rebuild itself; and we will learn what happened, what is the extent of the event and if it can be fixed. (It shouldn’t be that catastrophic. There will be fertility doctors alive and, no doubt, many sperm banks. Imagine what would have happened had only one woman survived.) By episode five, we have already seen political power play taking place — with the conservatives wanting to oust the liberals who are now in charge. (The president who died was Kimberly Campbell Cunningham’s dad, an ultra-conservative.)
Developed for TV by Eliza Clark, “Y: The Last Man” shows promise. It has some solid talent in its cast — Tamblyn, Schnetzer, Romans, Lane and Thirlby — and the writing isn’t too bad. Although, if I hear one more person making a joke about Yorick being a magician, I’m not going to last. Why they gave him that profession, I don’t know, but I hope it has a purpose, because otherwise, why in the world would you do that? Having a Capuchin monkey as a sidekick could add some levity to the horrors of what’s going on — it is pretty cute — but animals in general can prove problematic. (Anyone remember Marcel in “Friends?” Why oh why did that even happen?) I mean, how can you hide from the disgruntled, hungry masses when your monkey keeps chittering?
Initially, I had my doubts about the show, but Yorick has proven to be a compelling reason to watch. He’s quirky, humorous, and not at all like you would expect from the “last man.” In fact, what’s interesting about this is even though you might think “a male appearing person would stand out like a sore thumb,” the show shakes up our binary confidence by reminding us that there are transgender people left in the world, including the character Sam Jordan (Elliot Fletcher). Yorick “appears” male, but because of his slighter build, softer features, curly black hair and non-toxic male personality, a few characters he’s met have assumed he’s trans, and in need of some testosterone. Kudos to the casting director for hiring an actual trans actor to play Sam — not just a cisgender playing trans — and to the writers for giving him some thoughtful moments in episode four. (I hope we see more of him.)
Also notable is the idea of having a tough female agent shepherding and protecting Yorick. I’ve never seen Romans before, but she’s intense and would prove a worthy opponent to the likes of Jason Bourne and James Bond. In fact, I half wonder if this relationship of a strong, very capable female bodyguard keeping an unconventional male — he doesn’t even know how to use a knife and is incredibly anxious — safe was inspired by “Strange Days” (1995), which found a cornrowed chauffeur Angela Bassett keeping weaselly Ralph Fiennes (who also had longer hair and slight facial hair) out of harm’s way. I remember watching that Kathryn Bigelow directed film back in the day, and thinking, “wow, this is pretty revolutionary.” Nice to see that unusual male/female dynamic at play again.
By the fifth episode of “Y: The Last Man,” Agent 355 and Yorick are seeking a rogue geneticist, Dr. Allison Mann (Diana Bang), who they hope can figure out why all beings with a Y chromosome have died, and how to “fix” the situation. Her character has piqued my interest. She’s unconventional and very outspoken. The political power play is also coming into sharp focus with Kimberly Campbell Cunningham trying to build alliances. (I keep getting flashbacks to “The Mist,” 2007, where the sensible people in the grocery store are trying to survive the interdimensional monsters outside and the increasingly powerful and dangerous anti-science, religious zealots inside.) Cunningham is like so many women — ones who are defined by having children (all were boys) — by being “pious,” and through their relationship, usually hero worshipping and deferring, to men. She’s clearly the show’s villain, and she’s already pretty unlikable. (Considering that Tamblyn is married to left-leaning comedian David Cross, I assume she is nothing like this character.)
As far as apocalyptic films/series go, “Y: The Last Man” is worth checking out. As long as it continues asking interesting questions, I’ll keep watching. I just hope it doesn’t fall into “The Walking Dead” trap of becoming overly melodramatic and having actors who squeeze every possible emotion from the script. That ruins a show pretty quickly for me. And even though the idea of humans no longer being able to procreate — “Children of Men” (2006) — is nothing new, “Y: The Last Man” feels different. Because of its predicament, it challenges the fantastical idea that if all the men disappeared, women would live in a utopia. Human beings, no matter the gender, are a bunch of self-serving jerks and there are always those who will take advantage of an unfortunate situation for their own purposes. Sadly, people are people. And that’s not a good thing.
What’s perhaps most laudable about “Y: The Last Man” is that it gives Hollywood the much-needed opportunity to employ a lot of really talented, underutilized women. Almost everyone in the cast is female; many of the directors and writers have been women. What’s more, the cast isn’t just a sea of modelesque Caucasians. Most of the president’s advisors/cabinet are women of color; her aide, Christine Flores (Jess Salgueiro), is Latina. If nothing else, “Y: The Last Man” is an important property that improves inclusivity and diversity in Hollywood. Representation matters.