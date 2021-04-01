Television Review: 'Doom Patrol' not your every day superheroes, but just as good

What is the key ingredient for creating a superhero? Trauma.
With few exceptions, the loss of a parent(s) or guardian(s) is a good start. It led to Batman, Spider-Man, Magneto, Quicksilver, and the Scarlet Witch. In other cases, it was being born different — most of the X-Men — or being experimented on or encountering a horrible accident: Wolverine, the Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, the Winter Soldier, to name a few. But even when you have trauma, it only serves as a catapult to greatness, even for super villains like The Joker. The traumatic event is usually mentioned, but as a way to move the superhero into the present and the future.
Well, that’s not the case with “The Doom Patrol,” DC Comics’ weirdest and probably most traumatized superheroes. If you aren’t familiar with them — and I wouldn’t be surprised if you weren’t — you can watch two seasons of their exploits now on HBO Max, with a third season on the way. (Maybe in Fall 2021?)
Who are they? Created in 1963 by writers Arnold Drake and Bob Haney, and artist Bruno Premiani, “The World’s Strangest Heroes!” are led by Chief/Niles Calder (Timothy Dalton), a wheelchair bound, super genius scientist. His team consists of: Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), a Latina who, because of childhood abuse, has 64 personalities, all with different powers; Rita Farr/the Blob/Elasti-Girl (April Bowlby), a former Hollywood starlet whose body became sludge after an accident on a movie shoot in Africa; Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), an Air Force test pilot who encounters a radioactive cloud and gains a “negative spirit”; Victor Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), a high school football player who, after he blows up, is saved by his scientist father (Phil Morris) who makes him into a cybernetic human; and Cliff Steele/Robotman (voiced by Brendan Fraser), a former racecar driver who suffers a major car crash; Calder puts his surviving brain into a robot body. By season two, we also meet Calder’s “ape-faced” 11-year-old daughter, Dorothy (Abi Monterey), who has extremely dangerous imaginary friends, including a giant spider, a wax monster called The Candlemaker, and Darling, a mirror-faced woman.
Other “superhero” characters in the series include Danny the Street, a non-binary, nomadic street that offers shelter to society’s rejects (mostly drag queens and society’s misfits); Flex Mentallo (Devan Long), a body builder who creates magic by flexing his muscles; Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man (Alec Mapa), a Nazi experiment gone horribly wrong (he has a human body and a T-Rex head); Ezekiel the Cockroach (voiced by Curtis Armstrong), a evangelical cockroach awaiting the apocalypse; the Beard Hunter (Tommy Snider), a guy who can locate people after he eats their hair; and Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard), a powerful sorcerer who can be summoned through Beatles’ lyrics. There are also cannibal buttocks with legs, sex ghosts, and a serial killer who turns his victims into butterflies.
You might have guessed this, but the Doom Patrol isn’t your average superhero series/film. There are villains — Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk) in the first season; Dorothy, sort of, in the second — but instead of focusing on the powers and heroics of the “good guys”, this show is more about how these misfits came to be, how they deal with their trauma, and how they learn to trust one another. It’s heavy on character development, and that’s why I love it so much. Every one of these characters is deeply flawed; many are simply unlikable, but by the end of season two, I really enjoyed spending time with them, and I knew I would miss them.
Why is Doom Patrol so special? Many superhero stories deal with social and/or political issues, but usually those ideas are swirling in the background; the conversation doesn’t dive too deeply into these issues. “Doom Patrol” does, and in a very thought-provoking way. Larry Trainor is married and has two sons. He’s successful and ambitious. But he hides a secret: He’s gay and has been having an affair with John Bowers (Kyle Clements), another pilot. Because of when he’s born, I’m assuming before World War II, he has to remain closeted and it takes a toll on him, and everyone around him. By the time he has his radioactive encounter, he’s living with regret and self-loathing; he’s disconnected from himself and cannot seem to move forward.
On the surface Rita Farr seems beautiful, poised, elegant, and talented; she’s the ultimate Hollywood starlet, but inside she’s wracked with self-doubt and low self-esteem. Any amount of criticism makes her wither; thus she’s driven by an insatiable need to be liked and admired. She’s also living with the trauma of having had an overly ambitious mother, who would stop at nothing to get her daughter’s name in lights. Even though her name is Elasti-Girl, by the end of the second season, she still has very little command of her body’s “elasticity.”
When he was more than just a brain in a robot, Cliff was an idolized hot shot married with a beautiful wife and young daughter; think Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell). But his insatiable lust for excess — alcohol, women, and food — meant his life was filled with constant fighting and drama. Raised in a trailer park, with constantly bickering parents, Cliff also has a lot of insecurity and “daddy issues.” He’s a hot hot mess with a penchant for the F-word.
Before his accident, Victor Stone was a popular, smart high schooler with a promising career in football. Then one regrettable outburst changed everything, and, in an effort to save his life, his distant narcissistic father transformed his son into a highly sophisticated machine. Who is he now? Is he a man? A machine? He’s also dealing with the death of his mother, and an overprotective father who micromanages him.
And then there’s Crazy Jane … where do you even begin with her? Throughout her youth, “Kay” was sexually and emotionally abused by her father. Her mother, also a victim of abuse, escapes through religion. Alone to cope with her trauma, “Kay,” develops various personalities, including Miranda and Jane, who act as “primaries.” The other 61 personalities — Lucy Fugue, Baby Doll, Scarlet Harlot, Penny Farthing, Hammerhead, The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter, Flit, Flaming Katy, The Secretary, Driller Bill, a chainsaw wielding nun, and more — remain in “The Underground,” deep in her psyche, only to emerge as needed. Jane is always just barely keeping it together.
In between the wacky moments and more serious ones, at the core of Doom Patrol is an exploration of toxic parenthood — ones that abuse, control, and are absent — and how they affect their children. All the characters have problematic relationships with their parents, but these broken people additionally have a problematic relationship with Niles Calder, who is at once their benefactor — he provides the house over their heads; food in their stomachs — and their creator, “friend,” Chief, and father figure. The series also deals with mental health issues, sexual abuse, gender expectations, LGBTQIA issues, and what a “family” even means.
Credit goes to the creative team — producer and writer Jeremy Carver; executive story editor and writer Tom Farrell; and writers Shoshana Sachi, Eric Dietel, and Tanya Steele — for really embracing the bizarre, fever dream out-thereness of this show — some stuff that happens, you just watch in wide-eyed bewilderment and ask “what is going on right now?” — and for not shying away from going really, really dark. The issues they tackle; they go all in.
For instance, in second season, a character gets her period for the first time. The result is a dialogue between her and another female character about this “rite of passage” and the young character gets handed a sanitary napkin, which she unwraps on camera. Considering how common menstruation is in the everyday life of half the population, I was surprised to see an open sanitary napkin sitting on a character’s lap. And that this conversation was taking place in a superhero series. It felt pretty revolutionary. As does a lot of what goes on. Have you ever seen a non-binary nomadic street in … anything?
What I really appreciate about “Doom Patrol” is how the female characters aren’t given short shrift. Crazy Jane is probably explored the fullest, and she’s one of the most powerful of the team. Until Dorothy shows up. Both are products of toxic fathers: Jane’s is just a monster; Dorothy’s has been overprotective to a fault. Fathers, and mothers, get a lot of scrutiny. And thankfully, with so much trauma, romantic relationships between the team members are non-existent. Rita and Larry work together more often because they have been in the house together the longest; and Crazy Jane and Cliff do, because he really wants to be a father to someone. She’s usually not having it.
If you’ve read all of this and are still on the fence, your response to the opening scene will let you know if you are ready to embrace this show or not.
The series begins in Paraguay, 1948: Mr. Nobody (Tudyk), who is walking with a donkey, narrates: “Ready for a story about superheroes? More TV superheroes. Just what the world needs. To be honest: Have you hung yourself yet? Or what if I told you this was actually a story about super zeroes … losers … achingly pathetic metahuman goose eggs … Ready to feel better about your own miserable lives for the next hour or so? Follow me. Our story begins as such stories do, with a visit to a Nazi …”
If you aren’t laughing and opening the HBO Max app right now, “Doom Patrol” isn’t about to become your newest obsession.