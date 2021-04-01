Television Review: 'Doom Patrol' not your every day superheroes, but just as good

Other “superhero” characters in the series include Danny the Street, a non-binary, nomadic street that offers shelter to society’s rejects (mostly drag queens and society’s misfits); Flex Mentallo (Devan Long), a body builder who creates magic by flexing his muscles; Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man (Alec Mapa), a Nazi experiment gone horribly wrong (he has a human body and a T-Rex head); Ezekiel the Cockroach (voiced by Curtis Armstrong), a evangelical cockroach awaiting the apocalypse; the Beard Hunter (Tommy Snider), a guy who can locate people after he eats their hair; and Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard), a powerful sorcerer who can be summoned through Beatles’ lyrics. There are also cannibal buttocks with legs, sex ghosts, and a serial killer who turns his victims into butterflies.

You might have guessed this, but the Doom Patrol isn’t your average superhero series/film. There are villains — Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk) in the first season; Dorothy, sort of, in the second — but instead of focusing on the powers and heroics of the “good guys”, this show is more about how these misfits came to be, how they deal with their trauma, and how they learn to trust one another. It’s heavy on character development, and that’s why I love it so much. Every one of these characters is deeply flawed; many are simply unlikable, but by the end of season two, I really enjoyed spending time with them, and I knew I would miss them.