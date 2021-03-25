Television Review: 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' more than a Marvel buddy story

March 19 was a big day for superhero fans. HBO Max dropped the long-awaited Zach Snyder cut of "Justice League", and Disney Plus released the first episode of its TV series, "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier".
Like Marvel's "WandaVision", "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" takes place five years after “the Snap,” when super villain, Thanos, used the Infinity Stones to snap half of the universe’s beings out of existence.
The series opens with an exhilarating fight sequence, involving Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), somewhere near the Tunisian border. He’s been tracking a bunch of terrorists who have kidnapped one of the “good guys,” and he’s engaged in a rescue mission.
Next we watch Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) having a nightmare/flashback, during which he is in “Winter Soldier” mode, killing a bunch of people in Russia.
For those unfamiliar with Marvel, Bucky, who is 106 years old, was abducted during World War II by Hydra, a villainous and ethically challenged political operative (comprised mostly of Nazis), and brainwashed to be a rogue agent/hired assassin. Naturally, Bucky wakes up in distress.
In the Marvel universe, both characters were defined by their connection and relationship to Captain America (Chris Evans). Now that he’s gone, they have to figure out who they are and how they fit into the world.
At the end of "Avengers: Endgame", Cap gave Wilson his shield, essentially passing forward the mantle of Captain America. Fans were left to wonder if he would or would not accept this new role.
And as for Bucky, in that same film, Cap went back to return the Infinity Stones, but chose another path, thereby “abandoning” his only friend, who, we can see is still deeply traumatized by “90 years of fighting.”
The trailers for "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" made me think that this limited six-episode series would be about two “super macho guys and their unlikely friendship,” but the first episode is hinting at something much deeper: How do these men, both soldiers defined by the superhero life and brought together and then left behind by the much larger than life Captain America, cut through all the trauma and artifice to discover who they truly are; and, in Bucky’s case, find “true peace.” Or is it even possible?
That’s the superhero life. And one that’s been addressed in several superhero properties over the years, most notably the Sam Raimi "Spiderman" films, and, of course, in Snyder's "Man of Steel". If you are stronger, faster, and more powerful than everyone else, and you can save the world, is it your responsibility to do so? What does your life mean? What about your wants and needs? In Bucky’s case, how do you deal with all the trauma and guilt from a life of killing?
I am energized by what I saw in the pilot episode. The quality of these Marvel TV series -- the money they are investing and the thought going into them -- is pretty exciting.
Also noteworthy is Marvel’s true commitment to diversity and inclusion. The head writer/showrunner is a person of color, Malcolm Spellman ("Empire"; "Hip Hop Uncovered"), and most of the writing team is comprised of persons of color. As Spellman recently said to Variety, “… when we get a shot, to do what we do, it is universal for everyone because our struggle and our point of view is a concentrated version of the greater human struggle.”
There is already a poignant scene in the first episode where Wilson and his sister go to the bank to get a loan, so they can save their parents’ home and boat. The bank manager is reluctant to give the loan, and then he recognizes “Falcon” and wants to get some selfies with him.
As Childish Gambino, so poignantly demonstrates in his video for “This is America,” black people are accepted in certain arenas -- in performance, dancing and singing -- or, in this case, in the superhero game. But when they stop performing, they go back to being marginalized people subject to the same instances of racism and discrimination that their “real world” counterparts endure. No surprise how this sequence in "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" ends.
It is also notable that Marvel hired a woman, Kari Skogland to direct all six episodes. Her track record in the industry is impressive: "The Handmaid’s Tale", "Vikings", and "The Walking Dead" are just a few of her credits. Here, she exhibits some real skill in the quieter moments -- Bucky and his psychiatrist -- and during the action sequences. Maybe she’s being “groomed” for a larger Marvel feature? With so few women behind the camera, especially working in the action genre, this is significant.
With so little opportunity for persons of color, women, LGBTQIA, disabled persons in Hollywood, the Oscars recently changed their rules for consideration, hoping, I suppose, to force a change in the industry. Marvel is one studio making this happen. Sounds funny that a superhero franchise would be such a game-changer, but if you look at who they hire -- Oscar nominee for "Nomadland" Chloe Zhao is making "Eternals"; Taika Waititi, who is half Maori, is helming "Thor: Love and Thunder" -- they are not just engaging in “tokenism”; they are all in, and they deserve more recognition for this.
As someone said to me recently: “Marvel has become the most consequential film studio in the world for the level of importance they have put on representation and how inclusive their stories are.” This is truth.
The first episode of "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" has hinted at much bigger, very topical, and relevant, issues to be explored: Race and racism, representation, trauma, extremism, and nationalism. (The new threat is an extremist group called The Flag Smashers that wants to bring back a world without nationalist borders.)
As with "WandaVision", I wish we didn’t have to go week to week, waiting to see a new episode. I’m impatient so I enjoy monster binging everything at once. But I’ll put the brakes on and allow it to unfold. If the pilot demonstrates anything, it will be worth it.