Television Review: 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' more than a Marvel buddy story

I am energized by what I saw in the pilot episode. The quality of these Marvel TV series -- the money they are investing and the thought going into them -- is pretty exciting.

Also noteworthy is Marvel’s true commitment to diversity and inclusion. The head writer/showrunner is a person of color, Malcolm Spellman ("Empire"; "Hip Hop Uncovered"), and most of the writing team is comprised of persons of color. As Spellman recently said to Variety, “… when we get a shot, to do what we do, it is universal for everyone because our struggle and our point of view is a concentrated version of the greater human struggle.”

There is already a poignant scene in the first episode where Wilson and his sister go to the bank to get a loan, so they can save their parents’ home and boat. The bank manager is reluctant to give the loan, and then he recognizes “Falcon” and wants to get some selfies with him.

As Childish Gambino, so poignantly demonstrates in his video for “This is America,” black people are accepted in certain arenas -- in performance, dancing and singing -- or, in this case, in the superhero game. But when they stop performing, they go back to being marginalized people subject to the same instances of racism and discrimination that their “real world” counterparts endure. No surprise how this sequence in "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" ends.