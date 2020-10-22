'The Conners' finds ways of handling coronavirus pandemic

Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf was nervous about going back to work on “The Conners.” But when she saw how many safety precautions had been taken, she felt much more comfortable.

“The hardest — the weirdest — part for me was when we finally did tape a scene and dropped our masks,” she says. “That felt very naked.”

Producers, however, were committed to showing how something like the coronavirus pandemic affects a blue-collar family.

To make sure everyone is safe, the Conners are quarantining together, wearing masks and wondering how they’ll be able to survive financially.

“The characters were built for disaster,” says Executive Producer Bruce Helford during a Zoom conference. “We’ve been following their life and their trials through all the things that have been going on since the 1980s. We felt it was an obligation to our viewers…to show them what it’s like for a family that knows how to get through hard times but is thrown a curve like never before.”

To ensure the cast and crew are safe, the new season of “The Conners” won’t be shot with a studio audience. Actors rehearse wearing masks and, says Helford, “we have zones where you have to wear a certain amount of PPE.”