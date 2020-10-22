'The Conners' finds ways of handling coronavirus pandemic

Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf was nervous about going back to work on “The Conners.” But when she saw how many safety precautions had been taken, she felt much more comfortable.
“The hardest — the weirdest — part for me was when we finally did tape a scene and dropped our masks,” she says. “That felt very naked.”
Producers, however, were committed to showing how something like the coronavirus pandemic affects a blue-collar family.
To make sure everyone is safe, the Conners are quarantining together, wearing masks and wondering how they’ll be able to survive financially.
“The characters were built for disaster,” says Executive Producer Bruce Helford during a Zoom conference. “We’ve been following their life and their trials through all the things that have been going on since the 1980s. We felt it was an obligation to our viewers…to show them what it’s like for a family that knows how to get through hard times but is thrown a curve like never before.”
To ensure the cast and crew are safe, the new season of “The Conners” won’t be shot with a studio audience. Actors rehearse wearing masks and, says Helford, “we have zones where you have to wear a certain amount of PPE.”
For someone like Lecy Goranson, who has been quarantining alone, the call to work was an emotional boost. “To address some of the feelings and the things that we’ve all been going through, I feel very blessed,” she says.
Michael Fishman calls the set an “oasis in a tough time. “There is a psychological toll,” he says. “What we’re showing is the strength and ability to depend on each other, but also the way a family comes together on screen in the way, hopefully, families are coming together at home.”
During those months away from “The Conners,” the actors passed time like their fans.
“Menial tasks really were helping me get by,” says Goranson, who plays Becky. “And that wore off and then other things wore off. And that’s why I’m so grateful to come to work.”
Fishman, who plays D.J., says his perspective changed daily. “You kind of find your way … to express yourself and share with people. Hopefully, we’ll give you an opportunity to really enjoy and laugh with us and see how these characters handle it.”
Unlikely to shy from controversy, “The Conners” will address the upcoming election and show how something like Halloween is much different for ones who used to view it as a highlight of their year.
Additionally, says Sara Gilbert, an executive producer who also plays Darlene, the series will look at toxic work environments and personal conflicts. “Darlene has a journey with that,” she says. “She has always wanted to be a writer, so she has to reconcile where she’s at with where she has always wanted to be.”
For John Goodman, who plays Dan, the family patriarch, “The Conners” has been a blessing, both in its first incarnation as “Roseanne” and now. “I love this show so much that I was just thrilled at the idea of doing it again and seeing where he is 30 years down the line.” He’ll have changes, too, in light of coronavirus, and will still have a friendship with Katey Sagal’s character, Louise.
While an audience won’t be in the stands, some 40 crew members will help bring laughter into the episodes, Helford says. “God willing, there will be a point we can actually let people view this thing and record their laughter. (But we will have laughter) from our actual audience on stage.”
