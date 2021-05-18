TV Review: 'Mare of Easttown' an authentic snapshot of working-class life

About a month ago, HBO Max debuted a new crime/mystery drama, “Mare of Easttown.” Set in a small, industrial looking town in Pennsylvania, the series follows the investigation into the murder of a teen-aged, single mom Erin (Cailee Spaeny). The investigator is Det. Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a woman who has experienced ample drama in her personal life, including a divorce, the suicide of her oldest son; continual conflict with her mom, Helen (Jean Smart), who now lives with her and a custody battle for her grandson. She also is regularly reminded of a case she couldn’t solve: That of a missing young woman.
The first episode, which aired April 18, set the tone for the series, introducing us to the bleak town and its working-class residents. It’s a place where there’s nothing much to do, but drink alcohol, smoke and be in everyone else’s business. (Everyone knows or is related to everyone else.) The idle and bored teens have fun by meeting in the woods, drinking and sometimes getting into fist fights over whose guy someone is. The rest of the town seems to work jobs they hate, so they drown their sorrows in more alcohol.
If this isn’t your world, it might not seem very appealing. In fact, I wasn’t sure that I would even keep watching after the pilot. But I did, and I’m glad. With the investigation underway, the show has improved significantly. To help Mare solve the murder, her superior, Chief Carter (John Douglas Thompson) brings in an outsider, from the “big city,” who has already made a name for himself, Det. Colin Zabel (Evan Peters).
If I’m asked to choose a TV series or movie to watch, I will invariably choose a detective murder mystery; points for ones that include “baggage-laden” detectives; crime-solvers who aren’t particularly “likeable.” Mare fits this to a T. She’s brusque and to the point; she’s not about playing games. She has only one close friend, Lori Ross (Julianne Nicholson) but their relationship isn’t written in a typically female encoded way, if that makes sense. They don’t bond over children or their significant others … they don’t complain about shopping or whatever female characters talk about … they just seem to be friends at a deeper, human level.
Furthermore, even though Mare is a mother she’s not feminized. In fact, this character could have been written as male — she was a star basketball player in high school, when she “peaked” — and then cast with a female. And I love this. She’s not a “unique” character in the grand scope of female detectives who code more male, but I certainly want more characters like this. (Other comparable female characters that come to mind are Sarah Linden, played by Mireille Enos, in “The Killing;” another favorite show and character. Sonya Cross, played by Diane Kruger, in “The Bridge.” Det. Chief Inspector Jane Tennison, played by Helen Mirren, in “Prime Suspect.” And two characters played by Gillian Anderson: Dana Scully in “The X-Files” and DSI Stella Gibson in “The Fall.” All great shows, by the way.)
In addition, I don’t know if her personality and way of interacting with the world derives from the trauma of losing her son or if she’s on the spectrum — or a combination — but considering that her deceased son had Tourette’s, her grandson seems to be developing Tourette’s, and her daughter (Angourie Rice) is gay, the likelihood of her being neurodivergent is high. (Tourette’s is included under the neurodivergent umbrella, and many neurodivergent people are LGBTQIA).
This alone is fascinating to me, primarily because neurodivergent characters aren’t typically leads in anything, and if they are included they are either there to provide comic relief (Sheldon Cooper of “The Big Bang Theory” is a good example) or to be super unlikable outsiders; weirdos. Mare is not used in this way. She’s kind of a mess, and she doesn’t always make the best choices, but she’s doing her best, and she’s pretty good at her job. People in her town seem to respect her; she is competent, intelligent, and has a strong personality; a commanding presence. Way to represent.
If showrunner Brad Ingelsby had come to me, shown me this project, and asked who I would have cast, I don’t think my first choice would have been Winslet, but she’s perfect. She is 100% believable and authentic. Unlike too many other actresses, she puts vanity aside, and just honors this character’s truth. Her one-time bleached hair is growing out, revealing roots; it’s always pulled back into a ponytail. Her clothes are baggy and comfortable; she doesn’t seem to care much about style or even how she looks. Her face is almost always without makeup. When she’s not fighting with her mom or questioning suspects, she is taking drags on her electronic cigarette, drinking beer after beer, and eating the worst possible convenience style food — she eats chips from the bag; squirts Cheez-Whiz into her mouth. This is what acting should be. She’s even perfected the Pennsylvania o’s and a’s. If she doesn’t get a Golden Globe for this, what does a Golden Globe even mean?
I enjoy watching Winslet, but the person who convinced me to tune in for week two was Peters. His character balances out Mare’s beautifully. Whereas she’s a bit hard around the edges, he’s the personable, smooth over the situation kind of guy. In episode three, I believe, there’s a scene where Mare is in a bar, waiting for this deadbeat writer/professor/potential love interest, Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce), to show up, and a very intoxicated Zabel, who is also in the bar with some old buddies of his, comes over to her. He pours out his heart to her, about his relationship woes, and in that moment he shows such sweetness and vulnerability, you can’t help but love the guy. You just want Mare to hug him, even though that’s not her style.
Peters has been around for awhile — his first listed role was in 2004 — but I only came upon him during the first season of Ryan Murphy’s TV anthology series “American Horror Story” (2011). He was fine in that; nothing that great. (For me, the standouts were Connie Britton and, of course, Jessica Lange.) It wouldn’t be until he played Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver in the “X-Men” prequels, starting with “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014) that I would start really enjoying what he could bring to a project — a likeable, slightly cheeky, slacker persona. He was also a wonderful addition to the Marvel TV series “WandaVision” (2021). In “Mare of Easttown,” he can be tough and direct, but underneath you sense he’s a very sensitive guy who doesn’t quite fit into the world or doesn’t know how he does. (Next for the actor is playing Jeffrey Dahmer in the TV mini-series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” now in pre-production. This has me all kinds of curious.)
Smart is also tremendous as Mare’s mother. She is the oil to Mare’s water. These two do not get along, and they frequently trade insults and jabs. Winslet and she have great, very believable chemistry, and seem like parent and child. Smart has been around a long time, making her “splash” in the popular 1980s/1990s sitcom “Designing Women” as Charlene Frazier Stillfield. I remember watching a few episodes, but she never really stood out to me. Funny enough, the first time I thought “I didn’t know she was such a great actor” was when I saw her in the TV series “Fargo” (2015). She played a dangerous and hard-as-nails crime family matriarch named Floyd Gerhardt. I didn’t finish that season because I loathe Kirsten Dunst, but I was impressed with what I saw. She’s great in “Mare of Easttown;” a highlight.
The rest of the cast is good, including Nicholson, Angourie Rice, who plays Siobhan, Mare’s daughter; and even Pearce, although, his character makes me want to shoot him into the sun. He seems like a smarmy, narcissist playboy who is wasting Mare’s time. For instance, he invited her to his book signing/party/event, and she reluctantly agreed to go. She got dressed up, fixed her hair, and even found makeup to put on, and then she stood around, by herself, waiting for him to leave his groupies to join her. She should have punched him in the face. I am wondering where this is headed.
“Mare of Easttown” is not your typical Hollywood-crafted program; something based more in fantasy than reality. Instead, it provides audiences with an authentic snapshot of working-class life and people; it isn’t something you normally see. For that alone, it’s worth a look. If you do, you will be rewarded greatly as it’s a well-written and exceptionally acted crime drama. I recommend you tune in on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO Max. I look forward to watching a new episode every week.