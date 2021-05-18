TV Review: 'Mare of Easttown' an authentic snapshot of working-class life

In addition, I don’t know if her personality and way of interacting with the world derives from the trauma of losing her son or if she’s on the spectrum — or a combination — but considering that her deceased son had Tourette’s, her grandson seems to be developing Tourette’s, and her daughter (Angourie Rice) is gay, the likelihood of her being neurodivergent is high. (Tourette’s is included under the neurodivergent umbrella, and many neurodivergent people are LGBTQIA).

This alone is fascinating to me, primarily because neurodivergent characters aren’t typically leads in anything, and if they are included they are either there to provide comic relief (Sheldon Cooper of “The Big Bang Theory” is a good example) or to be super unlikable outsiders; weirdos. Mare is not used in this way. She’s kind of a mess, and she doesn’t always make the best choices, but she’s doing her best, and she’s pretty good at her job. People in her town seem to respect her; she is competent, intelligent, and has a strong personality; a commanding presence. Way to represent.