TV Review: 'Pacific Rim: The Black' the animated show you didn't know you wanted

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” came out nearly eight years ago.
A loud and colorful action/adventure/sci-fi film, it centered on the idea that a breach occurred in the Pacific Ocean, releasing interdimensional monsters known as Kaiju into the world. They were big, dangerous and spelled a whole lot of destruction for humankind. As a countermeasure, giant robots, called Jaegers, were created by different nations. But these mechas didn’t work independently.
They needed two human pilots inside who had the ability to “drift” — connect mentally — with one another. Only once that mental connection was established — and very few people could do this — could the Jaegers be piloted.
The film was a summer blockbuster, earning about $190 million. Being a fan of Japanese pop culture, which contains a lot of media featuring giant fighting monsters and robots, I loved the movie and have seen it several times — both in the theater and at home on DVD. I also kept waiting for a sequel.
One finally came out, in 2018, called “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” but del Toro was no longer involved (and neither was anyone else of note), and, to be honest, the movie was complete garbage. Instead of fighting Kaiju, Jaegers are fighting each other and creating a ridiculous amount of damage to existing buildings.
Not surprisingly, the film cost $150 million and almost made $60 million. Feeling angry, I just figured that was that, and I would have to accept “Pacific Rim” as a one-note.
The other day, I was on Netflix, looking for something other than a true crime documentary to watch, and I found “Pacific Rim: The Black,” which is a seven-part animated series. Not expecting much, I started watching it. It takes place in Australia. Kaiji are everywhere. Jaegers are practically nonexistent. Being overrun by these interdimensional beings, the “government” in charge initiates “the Black,” which fills the sky with bombs. As a result, the land becomes largely uninhabitable and humanity is mostly gone.
The anime focuses on a small family — two Jaeger pilots, who are a husband and wife, and their son, Taylor (voiced Calum Worthy), and daughter, Hayley (voiced Gideon Adlon). When the stuff hits the fan, the parents climb into their Jaeger and head off to Sydney. They promise to return with help/supplies, but after five years, they still haven’t returned. One day, Hayley, who is the headstrong type, stumbles upon a facility and finds another Jaeger named Atlas Destroyer, which is just a training model; it has no weapons. After another Kaiju attack, the teen-aged brother and sister set off for Sydney to find out what happened to mom and dad.
Initially, I was casually interested. Anime is a great “product” because episodes are usually about 22 minutes long, just enough time to watch while you are eating lunch, which is what I did. A few episodes in, though, I got pretty intrigued, and I blasted through the remaining episodes. Finished all seven in two days. This is the life of an anime enthusiast. If you happen to find a show that piques your interest, the writers conclude every episode with cliffhangers, so you have no choice but to give in.
Thankfully, it’s a wonderful binge-able medium that can be gone through in a few days. (I made the mistake years ago of binge-watching all seasons of “Lost” and I nearly lost my mind. Will never do that again with a long-running American TV series.)
With season one completed, I’m looking forward to season two. It’s not perfect — it wouldn’t make a Top 10 list of best anime — but it is one billion times better than “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” and it has a lot of good Jaeger/Kaiju fights. It’s high quality animation. Created by “Thor: Ragnarok” co-writer Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, who has been involved with a LOT of animated series, including “X-Men: Evolution,” “Pacific Rim: The Black” does a good job of not going too far into “Pacific Rim” minutia — if you’ve never seen the film, you probably won’t be lost. As long as you understand the basics — Kaiju, Jaeger, and drifting — you will follow it just fine. And the characters, although kind of predictable, aren’t the worst. One minor character — Joel (Vincent Piazza) — is actually pretty fun.
As a regular anime watcher, I can’t help but think that the creators of “Pacific Rim: The Black” are fans of “Attack on Titan,” because, and this might be a bit spoiler-y, by the end, it feels a lot like “Attack on Titan.” In fact, once the teens come upon a non-verbal “weird” kid floating in a tank filled with green glowing goo, I was already surmising where this was headed. (And I was right.)
Hey, it feels a bit “ripped off,” but, it’s OK. I love “Attack on Titan,” and I couldn’t imagine a better merging of smashing, shooting, metal-monster action than those two franchises.
If you like the idea of watching giant, largely unbeatable monsters getting into multiple slugfests with Transformers-like robots, “Pacific Rim: The Black” might just be the series you didn’t know you wanted. Give it a watch.