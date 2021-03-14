TV Review: 'Pacific Rim: The Black' the animated show you didn't know you wanted

The other day, I was on Netflix, looking for something other than a true crime documentary to watch, and I found “Pacific Rim: The Black,” which is a seven-part animated series. Not expecting much, I started watching it. It takes place in Australia. Kaiji are everywhere. Jaegers are practically nonexistent. Being overrun by these interdimensional beings, the “government” in charge initiates “the Black,” which fills the sky with bombs. As a result, the land becomes largely uninhabitable and humanity is mostly gone.

The anime focuses on a small family — two Jaeger pilots, who are a husband and wife, and their son, Taylor (voiced Calum Worthy), and daughter, Hayley (voiced Gideon Adlon). When the stuff hits the fan, the parents climb into their Jaeger and head off to Sydney. They promise to return with help/supplies, but after five years, they still haven’t returned. One day, Hayley, who is the headstrong type, stumbles upon a facility and finds another Jaeger named Atlas Destroyer, which is just a training model; it has no weapons. After another Kaiju attack, the teen-aged brother and sister set off for Sydney to find out what happened to mom and dad.