TV Review: 'Resident Alien' a good mix of mystery, humor and sentimentality

In the first episode, Harry encounters the possibly-murdered town doc’s nurse, Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), who is indigenous. Better still, the actress who plays her is also indigenous. (Sadly, this hasn’t always been the case.)

Her father is played by none other than Gary Farmer, who has, himself, been making his mark in the industry since 1983. (His breakout role was in "Smoke Signals").

And even though Tudyk is playing an alien, this character represents the experience of the vast majority of autistic persons better than most TV shows that depict them as 18-year-old neurosurgeons or savants who can quickly count matchsticks when they fall to the floor.

In Tudyk’s hands, the character is likeable despite his sometimes off-putting — at least to some — demeanor. I personally find him delightful. One scene where he attempts to mimic human laughter left me breathless.

Though he’s played his fair share of live action roles (Wat in "A Knight’s Tale," Hoban “Wash” in TV’s short-lived series "Firefly," and Tucker in "Tucker and Dale vs Evil"), he is more frequently cast as a voice, most notably as Sonny in "I, Robot," Lenny in "Ice Age," and, my particular favorite, as K-2SO in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."