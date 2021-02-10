TV Review: 'Resident Alien' a good mix of mystery, humor and sentimentality

A television character that is brutally honest, confused by human emotions, takes things literally, and seems “off” to everyone around him … you might think I’m talking about a character with autism, but I’m not.
The one in question is an actual extra-terrestrial who, while on a mission, crashes to Earth, specifically in small town Colorado. There, he stumbles upon a human named Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), a physician living in a remote cabin. Our (hero?) then proceeds to kill Harry so he can assume his form.
Fast forward four months and our new Harry is summoned to town to perform an autopsy on the local doctor who may or may not have died under dubious circumstances. Once in town, he must try to “blend in” while trying to complete his original mission.
This is the premise of a new sci-fi, murder mystery, fish-out-of-water SyFy Channel series called "Resident Alien." It airs on Wednesday nights, and this week, its third episode will air.
Is it any good? Initially, I wasn’t sure about it. A few characters rubbed me the wrong way, but by the time I had finished the second episode, I was already looking forward to seeing another one.
Created by Chris Sheridan (producer/writer on Fox’s long-running animated series "Family Guy"), and based on a Dark Horse comic, the show is quirky, and serves up some much-needed representation.
In the first episode, Harry encounters the possibly-murdered town doc’s nurse, Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), who is indigenous. Better still, the actress who plays her is also indigenous. (Sadly, this hasn’t always been the case.)
Her father is played by none other than Gary Farmer, who has, himself, been making his mark in the industry since 1983. (His breakout role was in "Smoke Signals").
And even though Tudyk is playing an alien, this character represents the experience of the vast majority of autistic persons better than most TV shows that depict them as 18-year-old neurosurgeons or savants who can quickly count matchsticks when they fall to the floor.
In Tudyk’s hands, the character is likeable despite his sometimes off-putting — at least to some — demeanor. I personally find him delightful. One scene where he attempts to mimic human laughter left me breathless.
Though he’s played his fair share of live action roles (Wat in "A Knight’s Tale," Hoban “Wash” in TV’s short-lived series "Firefly," and Tucker in "Tucker and Dale vs Evil"), he is more frequently cast as a voice, most notably as Sonny in "I, Robot," Lenny in "Ice Age," and, my particular favorite, as K-2SO in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
Here, it’s the best of both worlds — he gets to use his body and face at its expressive best, and his voice … also at its expressive best.
Tudyk has decent chemistry with his co-stars, although, I hope they don’t turn this into a romance. There are already hints that his co-worker might be “falling for him.” Producers: No one wants that. Please.
His best relationship, thus far, is with a town’s kid (Judah Prehn), who is one of the rare people who can see his true alien form. The kid starts out terrified, but eventually becomes his nemesis, in a very Tom and Jerry way. As long as they don’t milk that for too long, it will be a highlight.
I’m not sure how long SyFy plans on running this series. It could be a one season experiment or they might want many seasons, but whatever they do, I hope it finds an audience. It has a good mix of mystery, humor, and sentimentality.
As you can guess, the longer the alien lives in his “human suit,” the more he’s getting “infected” by human emotions. Just think of Harry as a less childlike and more murder-y version of Data (Brent Spiner) from "Star Trek: Next Generation."
With Tudyk in the role, this could prove to be one of 2021’s better shows.